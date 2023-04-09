Paul Cattermole obituary | pop and rock

Paul Cattermole, who died aged 46, was part of pop group S Club 7 from its formation in 1998 until its departure in 2002, making his last appearance with them at the Queens Golden Jubilee concert in June. His departure from the septet prompted them to be renamed S Club.

The group had become one of the most successful bands of their era, landing 11 UK Top 5 singles and scoring a US Top 10 hit with the ballad Tear. Never had dreams come true. Their first single, bring it all back, strongly reminiscent of the Jackson 5, was the first of their four UK hits. Their first album, S Club, reached No. 2, the follow-up 7 (2000) reached No. 1, and the third, Sunshine (2001), went to No. 3. The first three albums all achieved multi-platinum sales, although sales fell for Seeing Double, which did not feature Cattermole. The group won Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in 2000 and Best British Single in 2002 for Don’t stop moving.

S Club 7 is the brainchild of Simon Fuller, the former Svengali behind the Spice Girls; he claimed the concept came to him the day after the Spice Girls were sacked in November 1997. The following year, Fullers’ new project attracted over 10,000 applicants, and Cattermole was one of those invited to audition.

Paul Cattermole on stage in 1999. Photograph: Graham Whitby Boot/Allstar

The band members were first cast in a television series, Miami 7 (written by brother Fullers Kim), which aired on CBBC from April to July 1999. They played fictionalized versions of themselves, in a pop group offered a chance by their management. to hit the big time in Miami. They would sing one of the songs from their debut album at the end of each episode.

Renamed S Club 7 in Miami, the TV show was later shown on the Fox Family channel in the United States. It was great to travel to the United States, but all of the indoor shots were actually shot in England, Cattermole said. In 2000, S Club 7 starred in a follow-up television series, LA7 and S Club 7 Go Wild! found them traveling the world to raise awareness about endangered animal species.

Cattermole was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, the son of Liz and Gerald. He described how my great-grandfather was the managing director of Abbey Road Studios, my grandfather was a nanoelectronic particle physicist. I’m one of those weird people who really liked physics at school.

He attended the National Youth Music Theater and among his contemporaries included Sheridan Smith, who became a close friend, and his future S Club 7 bandmate (and romantic partner) Hannah Spearritt. He appeared with Spearritt in the NYMT production of Pendragon, a musical about King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. It toured New York, the Far East and Edinburgh. He then trained at Mountview Theater School in South London.

His departure from S Club 7 in 2002 reflected a tension between the band and its management, with the band wanting to explore more avant-garde sounds rather than sticking to light pop. Prior to joining S Club 7, Cattermole had been part of a heavy metal band called Skua, which perhaps reflected his personal tastes better than the breezy bubblegum styles of S Clubs. He joined Skua after leaving the S Club, but the huge pop profile he had gained from being part of Fullers’ massive multimedia operation kept him from being taken seriously as a rocker.

Paul Cattermole at the Soho Hotel, London in February this year when the S Club 7 reunion tour was announced. Photography: Dave J Hogan/Getty

The S Club broke up in 2003. In 2008, Cattermole joined former bandmates Jo OMeara and Bradley McIntosh to play gigs as S Club 3, but later found themselves edged out by fellow S Clubber, Tina Barrett.

In 2014 the band reunited to perform a medley of their hits for a BBC Children in Need telethon, and in May the following year played a series of arena dates dubbed the Bring It All Back tour. 2015. Later that year, Cattermole starred in a Richard OBriens Rocky Horror Show production, taking on the role of Eddie, but had to drop out after suffering a back injury.

His financial situation became precarious, especially because it turned out that it was Fuller rather than the members of S Club 7 who had been signed to the Polydor label. The band was affiliated, not the multi-millionaires that the public often imagined to be a band that had sold 10 million records worldwide. This is not a fair way to do things, commented Cattermole. If you’re putting 20-year-olds to work every day of the week, you need to make sure they’re paid well.

He found himself faced with a heavy tax bill. As he explained on the TV show Loose Women, all the money from that tour went to pay that bill, and I had to do the next job that came along because it was showbiz. In 2018, he was forced to raise money by auctioning off his Brit Awards (get a bargain! he urged bidders on eBay).

He described how he tried to boost his income by going on Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! or Ice dancing. I asked them several times if they would let me in and they won’t get me. I’m not famous enough, apparently.

He even tried his hand as an online tarot card reader, clairvoyant and spiritual coach, charging £39.95 per 20-minute session. Yet despite his problems, Cattermole always seemed good-natured and philosophical.

In February this year, the members of S Club 7 announced that they would be reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour in October, culminating in a show at London’s O2 Arena. A huge rush for tickets prompted them to add several more dates.