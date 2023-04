Revue St John Passion Polyphony and OAE offer an exceptional and lively interpretation | Classical music

Stephen laytonThe annual performance of Bach’s St. John Passion with its Polyphony Choir and Orchestra of the Enlightenment has long been established as a Good Friday tradition in the classical calendar. It was never, it must be emphasized, a matter of routine, but rather a regular return to one of the great devotional masterpieces to rethink it anew. This year’s performance has been remarkable in many ways. Layton’s rendition was rooted in careful calibration of the balance between storytelling and reflection, setting the tone with the rambunctious figurations and insistent pulsing of the opening chorus, before proceeding with a quiet intensity that gradually built as a single emotional arc as the work progressed. Both the playing and the choral singing were rich in detail. Woodwind alternately sobbed and consoled. Ropes harassed and cried. Obbligatos, beautifully executed, reminded us that soloists who express their grief are never alone. Polyphonywho are exemplary in Bach, have done as much with the text as the vocal lines, ensuring every word is recorded in both the chorales and the intricate counterpoint, ferociously portraying the crowd’s demands for the death of Jesus, and deeply moving as sadness turns to hope at the end. The soloists were equally superb. Singing from memory, Nick Prichards Evangelist, in the best retelling of the role I’ve heard live, dragged us through the narrative with extraordinary liveliness, attentive to every shift in mood and verbal inflection. James Rutherford was the outspoken Jesus, confidently facing a troubled Ashley Riches, questioning Pilate. Riches also took on the bass tunes, urgent but exalted in Eilt, ihr angefochtnen Seelen and allowing Mein teurer Heiland to unfold with grave eloquence. Tenor Ruairi Bowen sounded brash in Ach, mein Sinn, and did great things with Erwge, among the most demanding tunes in Bach’s production. Mezzo Helen Charlston sang Es ist vollbracht! with a rich tone and painful dignity. Rowan Pierce was the soprano, his voice like a silver flash, radiant throughout. Exceptional, all of this, and often quite extraordinarily moving.

