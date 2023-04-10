Bollywood Diva Kriti Kharbanda Rolls Out In Style With Her New Rs 90 Lakh Range Rover Velar – Motogadi





The Range Rover Velar is a premium luxury SUV with powerful engine options, advanced technology and stylish design, making it a popular choice among Indian luxury SUV enthusiasts including including celebrities such as Zakir Khan, Avneet Kaur and Prabhas. Range Rover, a British luxury SUV manufacturer, is known for producing some of the largest, most opulent and capable SUVs in the world. For these reasons, the brand’s SUVs have become favorites of many celebrities in the country. Kriti Kharbanda, an actress who has appeared in Bollywood and South Indian films, recently drove home a brand new Range Rover Velar finished in Fuji White. Land Rover Modi Motors Mumbai posted a photo of the actress receiving the vehicle on her Instagram account. Who is Kriti Kharbanda? Kriti Kharbanda is a well known actress who has appeared in many Hindi, Telugu and Kannada movies. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film “Boni”, and later acted in films such as “Googly”, “Super Ranga” and “Bruce Lee – The Fighter”. Kriti is well known for her attractive looks, impeccable fashion sense, and versatile acting abilities. She has also appeared in Bollywood films such as “Raaz: Reboot” and “Guest in London”. About the Range Rover Velar The Range Rover Velar is the brand’s premium luxury SUV that sits between the Range Rover Evoque and the more expensive Range Rover Sport and Vogue models. The Velar starts at Rs. 78.87 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi and goes up to Rs. 1.37 crore. It is imported from the UK as a fully assembled unit, demonstrating its superior build quality and design. In India, the Velar is available with three engine options, allowing buyers to select the one that best suits their driving preferences. The Lower Velar variants have two engine choices: a 2-litre turbocharged diesel with 179 hp or a 2-litre turbocharged petrol with 250 hp. The top-end variants, on the other hand, have a more powerful 3-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine with 296 hp. All three engine options come standard with ZF 8-speed automatic transmissions. Additionally, all Velar variants come standard with an all-wheel-drive system with Terrain Response, making it ideal for a variety of terrains and driving conditions. The Range Rover Velar has a number of notable features that enhance its luxury and performance. Matrix LED headlights, a Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with a touchscreen interface, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold, adaptive air suspension, ventilated front seats with memory function, six airbags, ABS + EBD and a differential electronic active rear locking are among the features. It also has a 3D panoramic camera, cabin air ionization with a PM2.5 filter and electronic air suspension. The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is a sophisticated addition that features an upper 10-inch touchscreen and a lower 10-inch touchscreen. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to stay connected to their digital life while on the go. The Range Rover Velar is available in four distinct color schemes: Portofino Blue, Santorini Black, Fuji White and Silicon Silver. Its sleek design, combined with advanced technology and powerful engines, makes it a popular choice among Indian luxury SUV enthusiasts. In India, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and actress Avneet Kaur are among the celebrities who own the Range Rover Velar. They both recently received their Range Rover Velars in the Fuji White color scheme. Also, in 2020, Laxman Reddy, better known as actor Bahubali Prabhas, gave his gym trainer a Range Rover Velar. It was one of the most expensive gifts ever given by an actor to a crew member. Other celebrities who own Range Rovers include Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and many more. Like that: As Loading… Related

