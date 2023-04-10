“Sanditon” Recap: Season 3, Episode 4

sandit tunes Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on WTTW and is available for streaming. Recap the previous episode.

Two weeks before her planned wedding in Willingdon, Charlotte has still not left Sanditon, even though Georgiana has won her case. Charlotte’s excuse: she wants to attend a party celebrating Georgiana’s victory and make sure Georgiana is okay. She has doubts about this last point: Georgiana has given up on finding her mother and spends all her time drinking champagne with the newly arrived “fashionable” friends of Lord Harry Montrose of Bath. Charlotte disagrees, worried about Georgiana’s mental state.

Nonetheless, she and Arthur find themselves drawn to Georgiana at the edge of the beach festivities. Arthur finally talks to Harry; both believed the other was avoiding them in the aftermath of the shooting. They continue their conversation in the privacy of a walk along the cliffs, and Arthur admits to feeling a shock of recognition when Harry asked him if he was gay. He fears the difficulty of living such a life openly, but enthusiastically agrees to go to a remote cottage in Wales with Harry.

Charlotte also had a heartfelt encounter on the cliffs, and she tells Georgiana about it. She is ashamed to kiss Alexander, and afraid to confront her fiancé Ralph.

And then Ralph appears: after reading that Georgiana’s trial is over, he has come to take Charlotte home. She convinces him to stay at Georgiana’s party.

Samuel Colbourne also stayed at Sanditon longer than expected, sword fighting with Leo and plotting with Lady Susan to play matchmaker with Alexander and Charlotte. Having failed in the latter case – after Charlotte’s rejection, Alexander began courting Lydia Montrose, inviting her and her mother to tea – Susan plans to leave Sanditon, so Samuel sets out to convince her that there are other reasons to stay – like the joy of racing cars on the beach.

Samuel worries about Augusta, who exchanges secret letters with Edward. Alexander resumes correspondence when he spots Augusta with an orchid, which the Colbourne estate does not cultivate. He forbids Augusta to leave the house without a chaperone.

Samuel thinks Alexander will push Augusta further into Edward’s arms with such measures, but his brother isn’t going to listen to his advice. Georgiana will however. The press continues to slander her despite her victory, and “relatives” continue to surface with claims to her fortune. Samuel advises her that the only way to stop all of this would be to give up the fortune or get married.

Lady Montrose, seeing everyone gossiping about Georgiana in Sanditon’s tea room, takes pity and escorts her for a walk in the fresh air. She advises that a headline helps protect against rumors. While Lady Montrose’s advice seems well-intentioned, her eyes are also on the prize: Georgiana’s fortune, if she marries her son.

Mary has pursued plans to help the residents of the old town of Sanditon, which Rowleigh Pryce wants to demolish to build a hotel with Tom’s signature. She worries about an epidemic and has a plan to help the old town, but neither Tom nor Lady Denham, a financier at the hotel, wants to hear it. Marie therefore goes to see Alexandre, who is more sympathetic. She insists on getting Charlotte to introduce Alexander after hearing Charlotte’s idea to build a school – and Ralph also arrives.

The trio interrupt Alexander’s tea with Lydia and her mother – Lydia has impressed Alexander with her knowledge of horses. Augusta storms off during the awkward tea party that ensues, and Charlotte follows. Augusta eventually met Edward in person, thanks to Leo, and learned that he was going to leave Sanditon – he can’t stand being around her if he can’t be with her – although he also crashed some ideas about escaping together, then dismissed them.

Augusta deplores her situation with Charlotte, without revealing the identity of her suitor. Charlotte tells him that she and her beloved will find a way to be together if it’s meant to be.

Another relationship is prevented by an outside party when Dr. Fuchs returns from London and reveals to Reverend Hankins that he and Beatrice were matching, much to the Reverend’s disapproval.

Lady Denham also refuses a relationship: although she enjoys spending time with Pryce, she refuses his marriage proposal because she wants to keep her title and her fortune.

Like Denham, Harry decides not to pursue a romance any further, although he needs to be pushed out. His mother suggests that he end his relationship with Arthur, she knows he is gay. He could lose his reputation, or worse, his life.

Harry tries to tell Arthur – who is happier than he has ever been – that he can no longer go to Wales with him, but is interrupted at Georgiana’s party. Arthur must therefore learn that Harry proposed to Georgiana, and she accepted, along with everyone else at the party via Georgiana’s announcement. Devastated, Arthur offers a pinch of congratulations to the couple. When Georgiana later tells him that she will still have time for him, he asks why, of all people, she had to choose Montrose.

Beatrice is also pained when she refuses a dance with Dr. Fuchs, thinking of her brother’s disapproval. Lady Denham has a wonderful time dancing with Pryce and decides to accept his proposal after all.

Edward tells Augusta that he has a car waiting for them to get away, but they’ll have to go that night, during the fireworks, or not go at all. Augusta asks Charlotte for advice without giving details, and Charlotte, looking at Alexander, tells him to take a chance to be with his beloved so as not to regret not taking it later.

As the party heads to the beach for the fireworks, Alexander approaches Augusta to offer her a truce. She then sneaks off in the opposite direction with Edward. The Hankins see them running away.

The siblings rush to inform Samuel, to whom Susan has just told that Charlotte may not be the only reason she is staying in Sanditon. (A certain lawyer is excellent company.)

Samuel reunites with Alexander, and they rush back to the house, where Charlotte has been staying to ask Georgiana to reconsider her engagement. Georgiana replies that Charlotte enters a loveless marriage herself, even though she is in love with Alexander.

Ralph comes out of a room at this precise moment. He wants to remove Charlotte from Sanditon immediately – she is always unhappy when she comes back from Sanditon. It’s not Sanditon, Charlotte said.

The Colbournes rush in and explain that Augusta ran away with Edward. Charlotte is the only one Augusta will listen to. Will she help Alexander find his niece?