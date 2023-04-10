“Call the Midwife” recap: season 12, episode 4

Call the midwife East available for streaming For a limited time. Recap it previous episode And other seasons.

The midwives at Nonnatus House are a dedicated group; they can’t imagine not working. Nurse Crane may be past retirement age, but she hasn’t considered quitting her job. She has seen the emergence of many new medical technologies and has embraced all the good ones. That’s why she’s taking cupping training with Dr. Turner and Shelagh, even though she has some questions about using a vacuum to replace forceps. So when the doctor running the training implies she’s old school and notes her age, she slams him.

The outburst leads to sneaky retaliation: she is summoned before the local board of health due to her age. She has never doubted her abilities until now, when they have to be questioned, she tells Miss Higgins. Perhaps she should retire, she said to Sister Julienne; his confidence was shaken. But she wants to keep working and fears the council will dig into her records and disapprove of her recent long vacation and bad back.

Nurse Crane’s patient, Simone Lucas, doesn’t help matters. Simone is pregnant with her second child and is in the process of moving; she hoped the baby would be born by now. She loves everything modern: she can’t imagine having a home birth and loves the new idea of ​​inducing a birth, so a mother can have her baby closer to her due date. When Nurse Crane expresses her skepticism of widespread induction, Simone tells the midwife that she looks like her grandmother, but not in a flattering way.

At least Nurse Crane has an ally in Sister Monica Joan, who notices Crane having a tiring day and sneaks out to buy her an ice cream cone, which the two older women then part ways with.

Sister Monica Joan also insists on accompanying Crane to his hearing before the board of health. When the council notes that Crane has not attended any of the suggested refresher courses, Monica Joan enters the hearing and defends her friend, noting that Nurse Crane is younger than the three men on the council. Crane agrees to take refresher courses and is allowed to continue practicing midwifery. But the council notes that they will have a word with Sister Julienne about the “quirky” practices at Nonnatus House.

The head of the council does not like the way Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne handled an outbreak of gastroenteritis. Shelagh first notices the disease in one of Vinita Khatri’s newborn twins, who is still recovering from childbirth in the maternity ward. Then another mother in the clinic vomits and yet another feels sick.

Maternity and surgery must be closed and everyone in quarantine until the epidemic passes. Gastroenteritis is dangerous for newborns, so Shelagh, Trixie, Tim and Dr Turner – the workers currently at the clinic – must remain there as part of quarantine, to limit exposure and care for mothers and newborns 24 hours a day. They can’t afford another midwife or health professional to get sick.

Sister Monica Joan insists on helping out – she’s retired and can be an extra pair of hands. Replacement surgery is set up at Nonnatus House.

The Board of Health does not like that Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne have implemented all these measures on their own, even though they agree with each of them. When reporters try to call Nonnatus and ask questions, Matthew uses the legal knowledge of his profession to deflect them. He also provides emergency supplies for the duration of the quarantine and moral support for Trixie, who misses him and her son dearly and is exhausted. Matthew wears Trixie’s cologne while separated from her.

There are five newborn babies and four quarantined mothers at the clinic. Newborns should remain in the nursery for special care, although mothers may visit them. After Shelagh falls ill and brings her home with her children, Dr. Turner has to sleep at Nonnatus House.

Sister Monica Joan becomes even more precious. She comforts Vinita when her second twin’s breathing stops, while Trixie and Tim revive the child. (Tim comes home from school, has finished second in his year, and has been put to work by Miss Higgins at the clinic over the summer.) The twin is rescued, but has to be sent to hospital for intensive care.

Vinita’s husband and daughter are waiting outside the clinic and see the ambulance driving away. Vinita sends a note to her husband – they don’t have a home phone – asking him to visit the twin in the hospital. He wanted a son and now has three daughters, so Vinita worries about not liking newborns. But she and her husband are talking through a clinic window, and he says he told the child in the hospital that he loved her.

When the quarantine is lifted and Vinita’s family reunites, they finally name the twins: Shakura and Asha, meaning Gratitude and Hope.

Reggie needs a little hope. He’s tired all the time and losing handfuls of hair, but he doesn’t want to tell Fred and Violet that anything is wrong. They notice it anyway: it’s strange that Reggie doesn’t want to play dominoes with Cyril, and that he sleeps in and asks for coffee, which he usually doesn’t drink. When he hears Violet worrying that he’s lazy because he’s too tired to do anything, he gets upset and tells Violet and Fred that he wants to leave their house.

They always explained his mother’s death to him because she was too tired to continue, so Reggie fears that he will die. He asks Cyril about Heaven and explains his symptoms, and Cyril accompanies him to Dr. Turner. The doctor sends Reggie for a blood test and informs Fred and Violet, courtesy of Reggie.

Reggie has hypothyroidism, Turner tells the whole family. Reggie will have to take a daily pill for the rest of his life to deal with it, but he will be fine.

Simone Lucas fears she won’t be well when she finally goes into labor, her house half full for the move. Her husband goes to Nonnatus for help – their phone is already disconnected. Even though Simone wanted to give birth in the hospital, she now refuses to leave her house. Nurse Crane successfully guides her through a complicated home birth and earns Simone’s trust and gratitude. When Simone gave birth, she realized that everything was about to change and paralyzed her. Nurse Crane, a familiar and solid presence, helped her through this ordeal.