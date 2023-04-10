Johnny Depp is building an empire away from Hollywood and plans to buy a hugely valuable British pub





All around former Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has been in the news and trending section for a few years. This is usually not the case; the buzz around him has mostly been negative due to his legal battles with tabloid and ex-wife, Amber Heard. As he left the House Of Law as the winner of the last battle, he made every effort to bounce back as much as possible. But it probably takes time for Hollywood to accept it again. Johnny, after getting rid of the legal ranks of content, decided to bounce back to life. We saw him return to the stage with music, not in Hollywood, but the actor decided to appear in an independent French film and play the main character. Now, as we speak, the man is ready to try his hand at a new business in his kitty, which is likely hospitality. According to a new report surfacing online, Johnny Depp is building an empire away from the Hollywood circus. The actor plans to buy a pub in the UK, where he currently lives. Interestingly, the pub is currently owned by Paul Hollywood’s fiancé and is up for sale. Read on to know everything you need to know about the same. Ever since Johnny Depp moved from Los Angeles to a 19th century mansion in Somerset, UK, he’s been trying to expand his business. According to a report from The News (International), the actor plans to buy a pub named Checkers Inn. The pub is located in the village of Smarden, Kent and is run by Melissa Spalding, who is engaged to Paul Hollywood. A source close to the update said Depp loved the pub and wanted to buy one. Now on sale, Checkers Inn is currently estimated at 1 Million. Depp loves the pub and has done so for years, a source claimed. Johnny loves history and has spoken before about wanting to buy a pub. It is right in the heart of the English countryside. On the film side, Johnny Depp will return to the big screen with the upcoming French period drama Jeanne du Barry. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read: Scarlett Johanssons Black Widow characters are the reason Thunderbolts’ latest project was scrapped and is being revamped? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

