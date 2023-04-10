How Spinning Gold deviates from Hollywood stereotypes of Jewish music producers

JTA In the hit series The Sopranos, veteran actor Jerry Adler plays Jewish businessman and mob neighbor Hesh Rabkin, who made his fortune in the music industry decades earlier. In a season one episode, Hesh is confronted by a rapper seeking reparations for a deceased black musician who he claims Rabkin did not pay fairly for a hit record.

When Hesh responds by bragging about writing the hit songs he worked on at the time, Tony Soprano corrects him: Two black kids wrote this record, you took credit for co-writing because you owned the label.

The foodie Jewish music mogul has been a common trope, from the acclaimed work of Spike Lee to the rants of Kanye West. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, a parody of 2007 musical biopics, poked fun at the trope itself by turning record executives into Hasidic Jews, led by Harold Ramis. (They were portrayed as friendly and not so greedy, and the screenwriters, Judd Apatow and director Jake Kasdan, are both Jewish.)

The new film Spinning Gold, recently released in theaters, tells the real-life story of Neil Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records and one of the major musical leaders of the 1970s. It breaks the mold of most other musical biopics. in two key ways: the protagonist is a music manager, not an artist or band, and the music mogul character in this case, another Jew is not treated as a villain.

The Jewish Brooklyn native whose first name was Neil Scott Bogatz helped promote bubblegum pop and early disco, signing artists such as Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Cher and the Village People. A notable rock signing was Kiss. In a scene from Spinning Gold, the character Bogart (played by Jewish actor Jeremy Jordan, who starred in the Broadway hit Rock of Ages) hints to Kiss Gene Simmons that he’s signed the band, in part because that Simmons and guitarist Paul Stanleys are real names. are Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen. He describes them, according to the film, as fellow Jews from the outskirts of New York. Bogart died of cancer in 1982.

The film covers a long period in Bogarts’ life and career, and it shows him struggling for many years before striking gold guiding Donna Summers single Love to Love You Baby to achieve status.

Mogul son and filmmaker Timothy Scott Bogart didn’t want to portray Bogart as an unambiguous hero. In the story, the elder Bogart is shown cheating on his first wife with the woman who would become his second, and the film also makes it clear that his record label was heavily in debt for many years. It shows him at times at odds with the talent, such as when members of Kiss complain to him that their careers did not take off under Bogart’s tutelage.

Actors Jay Pharoah, left, and Jeremy Jordan, and director Timothy Scott Bogart attend a special screening of ‘Spinning Gold,’ at Roxy Cinema on March 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

I don’t know if I considered him a protagonist or an antagonist, I think he was a bit of both, Timothy Scott Bogart told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

But I think the character of the executive, in general, has certainly been a much maligned character in the world of music biopics, he added. And that’s not who Neil Bogart was.

He added that the personal relationships between his father and the label’s artists have always been valued. He remembers his family going on vacation with Donna Summer, and that Gladys Knight and the members of Kiss were at his house.

The young Bogart, who previously produced the 2019 Vietnam War drama The Last Full Measure, said that instead of relying on a book or an article, he built the film on the basis of interviews he he has made with his artists, executives and other people involved in the story over several years.

Jews have been part of the business side of the American music industry for most of its existence, in part because of the way they were excluded from many professions in the first half of the 20th century. Music Director Seymour Stein, who died this week after a long career working with Madonna and The Ramones, said in a 2013 interview that music was something Jews were good at and could do. All immigrants to America have tried their hand at show business.

Some early Jewish and non-Jewish leaders in the music industry exploited their artists, doing everything from underpaying black artists to denying them songwriting credits or royalties. Bosses from the past with the reputation to do so are included Herman Lubinsky from Savoy Records. Others, like the recently deceased Stein and Milt Gabler from Commodore Records, had a better reputation. Historians have differing opinions about specific individuals.

American soul band The Isley Brothers with American record executive Neil Bogart, June 1969. (Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images/JTA)

There is scholarly controversy between those who look at the bumps and say they exploited the [Black] musicians and those who say they encouraged and enabled black success in music, said Jonathan Sarna, a professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University. Both use the same data, but some point to money earned by Jews and others point to musicians that Jews have discovered and promoted.

Spike Lee drew fire for his portrayal of fictional Jewish music executives Moe and Josh Flatbush (played by John and Nicholas Turturro) in his 1990 film Mo Better Blues.

In the history of American music, haven’t there been Jews exploiting black musicians? Spike Lee said in his defense in New York Magazine in 2006. In the history of music? How is it stereotyped?

Other examples of villains include Paul Giamattis Jerry Heller in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton and David Krumholtz’s Milt Shaw in 2004’s Ray. Cadillac Records, as of 2008, featured Adrien Brody as Leonard Chess , the Jewish founder of legendary Chess Records who, according to the film, gave his mostly black performers Cadillacs, but not always the money they were owed. Get On Up, James Brown’s 2014 biopic that starred the late Chadwick Boseman, cast Fred Melamed as famed Cincinnati tycoon Syd Nathan (Seymour Stein’s mentor); journalist RJ Smith criticized the film for portraying Nathan as a cocky racist.

Spike Lee arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Seth Rogen discussed the trope in his 2021 memoir yearbook. He tells the story of meeting comedian Eddie Griffin, who at the end of his career had struggled to get movie roles. Griffin told Rogen to tell your Jews to let other people make movies!

Rogen called it crazy because he really ignores the fact that if there’s one thing Jews are NOT on top of, it’s making money producing stuff that’s presented by black people. . Anyone who’s ever seen a biopic of a black musician knows the character I’m talking about, and he’s usually portrayed very appropriately by my dear friend David Krumholtz. (Krumholtz played one of the Hasidic producers on Walk Hard.)

It is certainly true that, in the postwar American music industry, Jews were more likely to be producers and managers than performers. And, given the prominence of African Americans in the postwar American music industry, it inevitably created a special kind of relationship with some Jews in the music industry, said sociologist and music critic Keith Kahn. -Harris at JTA.

This relationship began to be examined and strained beginning in the late 1960s, as the civil rights coalition began to crumble and people of color began to assert their agency, he said. he adds. It is also true that the post-war music industry was an unregulated space with an almost prescriptive model of exploiting performers. Put it all together and you have all the ingredients for significant African-American-Jewish tension. Moreover, the rapacious Jewish impresario easily accommodates entrenched anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Record producer Clive Davis attends his 90th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani in New York City on April 6, 2022. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Spinning Gold isn’t the only counterexample to the movie trend. In recent years, Whitney Houston’s biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has treated the Jewish label’s star character Clive Davis (played by Stanley Tucci) as a benevolent guide. In this case, Davis was among the film’s producers.

Jewish promoters, like all music promoters, were and are primarily businessmen selling a product. Their goal: to promote an artist in order to generate income. The interpreters obviously have a different stake in the transaction, although the two depend on each other, said Hasia Diner, professor of American Jewish history at New York University.

If the hero of the film is the performer, then his point of view is central and almost by definition the promoters’ point of view must reflect the encounter with the antagonist. Does this deserve to be called anti-Semitism? Not in my opinion. In doing so, it undermines genuine anti-Semitism. It also ignores the inherent commercial transaction involved, Diner said.

How can filmmakers find their way around?

With great care, Kahn-Harris said. This means paying attention to how accurate such portrayal can be and not feeding into deeper anti-Semitic stereotypes. There is no one way to do this. This requires care and attention to the historical record.