Entertainment
Jay Blades: Paul Hollywood is not scary. And the cameras don’t do her eyes justice! | Television
FFurniture restorer Jason Jay Blades, 53, was raised by a single mother in east London. He struggled at school due to undiagnosed dyslexia, then worked as a laborer and in factories before founding a charity to train underprivileged young people in furniture restoration. TV producers spotted him in a short, thought he was a natural on screen and asked Blades to headline the BBC The repair shop. He has presented documentaries, opened his first brick and mortar shop, Jay & Co, in Poole, and is set to appear on THE Big Celebrity Bake Off. He is married with three children and lives in Shropshire.
What is the lasting appeal of The repair shop?
It’s about love. Experts who fix things love their job. People who bring their precious heirlooms have love for their family. Put them together and it’s magic.
There are often tears in the series. How much are you crying?
Not so often because what I’ve realized is that it’s not about me. It all depends on who is bringing the item. My role is to ask why it’s so important to her and to listen to her story. I make sure I don’t know anything in advance. Thirty seconds before they walk through the door, I ask the manager their names and that’s it. We’re just having a conversation.
Have you ever been surprised by the kind of people who are Repair workshop Fans?
It seems to appeal to all levels, from grannies to five-year-olds. The only thing that shocks me is when people approach me in the toilets of gas stations. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it. Let’s start by closing the zipper, mate.
Carrying valuables around the workshop, have you ever dropped anything? Never. Working in the restaurant business, you quickly learn that if you drop something, you have to fix it. It occurred to me when I was trained by the masters, so I’m always careful. But hey, if I dropped something, I’d be in the right place!
Specialists from the show like metalworker Dom, carpenter Will, watchmaker Steve and ceramicist Kirsten have become cult heroes. That’s nice to look at ?
It’s lovely. Many of them work alone in sheds, so don’t brag or celebrate what they do. It’s great to see them being appreciated nationally, sometimes internationally. We spend nine months a year filming, all staying in the same hotel and eating together, so we have become like a family.
How was the BBC centenary episode last year with King Charles (then Prince Charles)?
It was a real moment. Like me, he has a deep love for heritage craftsmanship. I think he was able to relax because we were talking about his passions. When we went up to film at Dumfries House we sat down to dinner together and a real chinwag. The guys are really cool. He’s been talking about environmental issues for 40 years and now everyone gets it. I think he’s a good asshole.
How long will you be staying The repair shop?
I don’t see myself going anywhere. If they have me, you could see me growing old in this barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might turn gray.
How many pairs of glasses and flat caps do you own?
I have 15 pairs of glasses and six caps that I wear regularly. The glasses all come in their own case and I carry the caps in a hat bag. All my clothes are color matched, put in the right place and ready to wear. It’s like with my tools. Everything must be in order. If someone else uses your tools and doesn’t put them back where they belong, they’re in big trouble.
You caught the attention of television producers thanks to out of the dark, the youth charity you run in High Wycombe. Do you hear any success stories of how these youngsters turned out?
Loads and it’s incredibly rewarding. I have worked with the police, social services, schools and student guidance units. All kinds of young people would come and I would teach them how to restore and renovate old furniture. Hopefully it would engage them in education or put them on the straight and narrow if they were in trouble. I framed Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] of Little Mix and it is an ultra-success. Others have since had stable careers, become teachers themselves, or have stopped committing crimes. These are also all success stories.
Were you satisfied with the reaction to last year’s documentary, Learning to read at 51?
My philosophy is always to try to support or influence people I will never meet. If I can do it through my work, I’m over the moon. About 8 million people in this country have reading difficulties, so I was happy to expose my vulnerability if it were to inspire and help people. That’s what he did. Adult literacy charity ReadEasy has been inundated with offers to volunteer and requests have doubled from people wanting to take advantage of their services.
How is your reading now?
A bit better. Doing script voice overs takes half the time than before. I’m not a fluent reader, but any words I don’t understand I ask.
Is there a book you want to read?
I would love to read my own autobiography. I told my story to a ghostwriter and readers tell me it’s like I’m talking to them. So I would like to read this and think, do I talk like this? Cool!
You opened your first store, Jay & Co in Poole, last month. Was it a proud moment?
Really proud. During the official opening, there were a lot of people there, so I didn’t have the chance to enjoy it. It wasn’t until everyone was gone that I was like wow, I did this. It’s awesome. I’m doing well. Every time I go there in person it’s like whoosh! and suddenly the place fills up.
Should we stop bringing coins home and keep them for ourselves?
One hundred percent. I am addicted to furniture. I have a workshop with two floors and downstairs there are lots of items that I bought but don’t know what to do with yet.
You have been recycling for decades. Has the world now adopted your way of thinking?
Yes and I’m happy. It’s about leaving no waste for the next generation. Leaving a mess behind for someone else to take care of is not pleasant. You wouldn’t do that to someone’s house. Why do it to the planet? Reuse, recycle, redesign, that’s the way to go.
How do you relax when you’re not working?
Put on records and dance with the lady. Stick to reggae, soul, jazz or rare groove, then we’ll dance very closely together for a few hours. Or as long as Shell tolerates me, anyway.
You appeared on Come dance strictlys Christmas special in 2021. How was it?
I loved every minute, but it was one of the hardest things I’ve done. You forget your toes have muscles but my toes were killing me after doing that jive.
Next Sunday you’re on The Big Celebrity Cake for Stand Up to Cancer.
Do not call me back ! I am not a baker. They sent me ingredients and materials ahead of time so I could practice. I never opened the box. I just went straight to the Pastry shop try like Here we go, let’s do this! We East Enders have our minds about us so I totally gave up.
Was Paul Hollywood scary?
No, he’s a really nice guy. And the cameras don’t do her eyes justice! I have never seen a shade of blue like this. I couldn’t stop staring at them. I fell in love with him. He hypnotized me.
Jay Blades shop Jay & Co. is now open in Poole and online
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2023/apr/09/jay-blades-paul-hollywood-isnt-scary-and-the-cameras-dont-do-his-eyes-justice
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- What do the leaks of Ukrainian war documents tell us? – BBC News
- Michael Lerner is dead: “Barton Fink”, the actor of “Elf” was 81 years old
- Oscar-nominated actor for ‘Glee’, ‘Clueless’ and ‘Barton Fink’ was 81 – Deadline
- Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn split after 6 years of relationship: reports – Culture
- Michael Lerner Dead: ‘Barton Fink’ Actor Was 81
- Ukraine Update: UK, Russia attempt to normalize illegal annexation of Ukraine
- Michael Lerner, Barton Fink actor, dead at 81 – Rolling Stone
- RUTH SUNDERLAND: A New York Fairy Tale
- CNN producer reacts to hilarious AI-generated photos
- Actor Michael Lerner, Oscar nominee for Barton Fink, dies at 81
- ‘Barton Fink’ actor Michael Lerner dies at 81
- Pakistan Stock Exchange Remains Plagued by Volatility and Uncertainty – OpEd – Eurasia Review