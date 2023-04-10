Jay Blades: Paul Hollywood is not scary. And the cameras don’t do her eyes justice! | Television

FFurniture restorer Jason Jay Blades, 53, was raised by a single mother in east London. He struggled at school due to undiagnosed dyslexia, then worked as a laborer and in factories before founding a charity to train underprivileged young people in furniture restoration. TV producers spotted him in a short, thought he was a natural on screen and asked Blades to headline the BBC The repair shop. He has presented documentaries, opened his first brick and mortar shop, Jay & Co, in Poole, and is set to appear on THE Big Celebrity Bake Off. He is married with three children and lives in Shropshire.

What is the lasting appeal of The repair shop?

It’s about love. Experts who fix things love their job. People who bring their precious heirlooms have love for their family. Put them together and it’s magic.

There are often tears in the series. How much are you crying?

Not so often because what I’ve realized is that it’s not about me. It all depends on who is bringing the item. My role is to ask why it’s so important to her and to listen to her story. I make sure I don’t know anything in advance. Thirty seconds before they walk through the door, I ask the manager their names and that’s it. We’re just having a conversation.

Have you ever been surprised by the kind of people who are Repair workshop Fans?

It seems to appeal to all levels, from grannies to five-year-olds. The only thing that shocks me is when people approach me in the toilets of gas stations. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it. Let’s start by closing the zipper, mate.

Carrying valuables around the workshop, have you ever dropped anything? Never. Working in the restaurant business, you quickly learn that if you drop something, you have to fix it. It occurred to me when I was trained by the masters, so I’m always careful. But hey, if I dropped something, I’d be in the right place!

Specialists from the show like metalworker Dom, carpenter Will, watchmaker Steve and ceramicist Kirsten have become cult heroes. That’s nice to look at ?

It’s lovely. Many of them work alone in sheds, so don’t brag or celebrate what they do. It’s great to see them being appreciated nationally, sometimes internationally. We spend nine months a year filming, all staying in the same hotel and eating together, so we have become like a family.

King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, with Jay Blades during a special episode of The Repair Shop. Photograph: Ian West/PA

How was the BBC centenary episode last year with King Charles (then Prince Charles)?

It was a real moment. Like me, he has a deep love for heritage craftsmanship. I think he was able to relax because we were talking about his passions. When we went up to film at Dumfries House we sat down to dinner together and a real chinwag. The guys are really cool. He’s been talking about environmental issues for 40 years and now everyone gets it. I think he’s a good asshole.

How long will you be staying The repair shop?

I don’t see myself going anywhere. If they have me, you could see me growing old in this barn. I already shave my head but my eyebrows might turn gray.

How many pairs of glasses and flat caps do you own?

I have 15 pairs of glasses and six caps that I wear regularly. The glasses all come in their own case and I carry the caps in a hat bag. All my clothes are color matched, put in the right place and ready to wear. It’s like with my tools. Everything must be in order. If someone else uses your tools and doesn’t put them back where they belong, they’re in big trouble.

You caught the attention of television producers thanks to out of the dark, the youth charity you run in High Wycombe. Do you hear any success stories of how these youngsters turned out?

Loads and it’s incredibly rewarding. I have worked with the police, social services, schools and student guidance units. All kinds of young people would come and I would teach them how to restore and renovate old furniture. Hopefully it would engage them in education or put them on the straight and narrow if they were in trouble. I framed Leigh-Anne [Pinnock] of Little Mix and it is an ultra-success. Others have since had stable careers, become teachers themselves, or have stopped committing crimes. These are also all success stories.

Were you satisfied with the reaction to last year’s documentary, Learning to read at 51?

My philosophy is always to try to support or influence people I will never meet. If I can do it through my work, I’m over the moon. About 8 million people in this country have reading difficulties, so I was happy to expose my vulnerability if it were to inspire and help people. That’s what he did. Adult literacy charity ReadEasy has been inundated with offers to volunteer and requests have doubled from people wanting to take advantage of their services.

How is your reading now?

A bit better. Doing script voice overs takes half the time than before. I’m not a fluent reader, but any words I don’t understand I ask.

I am addicted to furniture. The ground floor is full of items I’ve purchased but don’t know what to do with yet

Is there a book you want to read?

I would love to read my own autobiography. I told my story to a ghostwriter and readers tell me it’s like I’m talking to them. So I would like to read this and think, do I talk like this? Cool!

You opened your first store, Jay & Co in Poole, last month. Was it a proud moment?

Really proud. During the official opening, there were a lot of people there, so I didn’t have the chance to enjoy it. It wasn’t until everyone was gone that I was like wow, I did this. It’s awesome. I’m doing well. Every time I go there in person it’s like whoosh! and suddenly the place fills up.

Should we stop bringing coins home and keep them for ourselves?

One hundred percent. I am addicted to furniture. I have a workshop with two floors and downstairs there are lots of items that I bought but don’t know what to do with yet.

You have been recycling for decades. Has the world now adopted your way of thinking?

Yes and I’m happy. It’s about leaving no waste for the next generation. Leaving a mess behind for someone else to take care of is not pleasant. You wouldn’t do that to someone’s house. Why do it to the planet? Reuse, recycle, redesign, that’s the way to go.

How do you relax when you’re not working?

Put on records and dance with the lady. Stick to reggae, soul, jazz or rare groove, then we’ll dance very closely together for a few hours. Or as long as Shell tolerates me, anyway.

You appeared on Come dance strictlys Christmas special in 2021. How was it?

I loved every minute, but it was one of the hardest things I’ve done. You forget your toes have muscles but my toes were killing me after doing that jive.

Next Sunday you’re on The Big Celebrity Cake for Stand Up to Cancer.

Do not call me back ! I am not a baker. They sent me ingredients and materials ahead of time so I could practice. I never opened the box. I just went straight to the Pastry shop try like Here we go, let’s do this! We East Enders have our minds about us so I totally gave up.

Was Paul Hollywood scary?

No, he’s a really nice guy. And the cameras don’t do her eyes justice! I have never seen a shade of blue like this. I couldn’t stop staring at them. I fell in love with him. He hypnotized me.

