Thousands Rally for LGBTQ Rights at ‘Drag March’ Premiere in West Hollywood





Draped in rainbow flags and with lots of trailing, thousands of people took to Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood to demonstrate in solidarity with the LGBTQ community facing discrimination across the United States. “In the words of our lord and savior Michelle Obama, ‘When they go low, we go high,’ and that’s what we’re here to do,” said a walker named Glitterous. The first “Drag March” was a show of support for those who identify as LGBTQ nationwide and resistance to recent anti-LGBTQ legislation enacted in the United States. “This year alone, over 400 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced and passed in the United States,” said Joe Hollendoner, CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Organizers echoed Hollendoner’s sentiments and said these bills particularly target transgender people across the country. “These bills directly target transgender people by denying them access to gender-affirming care and criminalizing free gender expression,” Hollendoner said. “They seek to ban books that include LGBTQ people – erase us from history lessons and force gay people back into the closet.” Politicians and Pride activists gathered the crowd ahead of the march, drawing attention to the fight. “It is an abomination to see our LGBTQ+ community constantly used as a target of hate because they are failing and they know they are wrong,” said LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. After the march, the city of West Hollywood reiterated its support for the drag community as city officials signed a resolution to help artists and performers feel safe. She spoke out against anti-drag laws being drafted in some states. The march and resolutions were enjoyed by many in the crowd. “What world are we in? said walker Rox. “What dystopian world are we in? It is getting worse and worse because of bad policies. Many have taken advantage of this march to create a better and more tolerant world for those who come after them. “We owe it to our young people to create a world where they can grow up knowing they are loved, respected and valued no matter who they are or who they love,” Hollendoner said. KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring content to you on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

