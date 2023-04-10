Best-selling Hollywood writer Anthony McCarten tackles spyware in ‘Going Zero’





After writing spectacularly successful films, Anthony McCarten is embarking on a new novel, the surveillance thriller Going Zero (Harper, $30). In a beta test of a new global level of spyware, 10 Americans compete for a $3 million prize if they can Go Zero. Go off-grid and escape the ultra-sophisticated tracker dubbed Fusion for 30 days. The hunt, organized in cooperation with the CIA (naturally!), is led by a somewhat unstable CEO. It was 2016 when McCarten was inspired. He left a store without buying anything – and his cell phone immediately rang to buy something similar. He was targeted. Is Going Zero a wake-up call for people to realize how desperate privacy is? Yeah, it started about the ubiquitous reach of surveillance technology. We are all old enough, said the 61-year-old New Zealander, to remember a time when you could very easily disappear from the map. When I was a teenager, I used to get away for days by going to the hills – and no one could have found me. I was nostalgic for that time when individual freedom was not called into question by this omnipresent surveillance. This was the intellectual foundation of the book. But in addition, I also wanted a thriller side. The complexity of constructing a truly complex thriller surprised me. If anyone is underestimating what it takes to write a good thriller, think again. McCarten’s heroine, Boston librarian Kaitlyn Day, is an unlikely cyber-sophisticate. Why, he was asked in a telephone interview from his London home, did he choose Boston? I spent a lot of time the last five years in Boston shooting two different movies there, he explained of his biopic Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody and The Collaboration, a film version of his hit Broadway which is due out later this year. We used a lot of Boston crews and actors in both movies, so I had a pretty funny connection to the place. McCarten, a four-time Oscar nominee for The Theory of Everything and The Two Popes, scored his biggest hit with Bohemian Rhapsody. Currently on Broadway is his Neil Diamond-scripted musical A Beautiful Noise. As for the technology in Zero, All very real: The extent of surveillance and how pernicious it is. The two great dangers we now live with are a pervasive level of surveillance that erodes our personal freedoms and the replacement of independent thought and judgment with these automated systems of behavior control and manipulation. “Going Zero” premieres April 11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/04/10/hit-hollywood-writer-anthony-mccarten-takes-on-spyware-in-going-zero/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related