‘Super Mario Bros.’ Box office opens to record $377 million worldwide – The Hollywood Reporter

Illumination and adaptation of Universal’s Nintendo video game The movie Super Mario Bros. shattered all expectations and broke many records when it debuted at the box office over the Easter holiday long weekend. The pic marked the best-ever opening for an animated film with $377 million in ticket sales worldwide. The massive five-day domestic haul is $204.6 million, including $146.4 million for the three-day weekend, while the overseas tally is $173 million over 70 markets.

mariowhich is creating an instant new film franchise, has broken many other records, including landing the best ever opening for a movie based on a video game and the best opening of 2023 so far on all fronts after surpassing ANT-Man and the Wasp: Quantunamia.

The secret sauce – the PG photo appeals to both families and the general public, reflecting the appeal of the hugely popular multi-generational game. As for the general public, no less than 60% of ticket buyers were between 18 and 34 years old.

The mega-opening wasn’t the only high note of the Easter weekend. Amazon Studios, which tests the traditional theatrical release of its films, has seen its first title, Ben Affleck’s adult drama Airopened at $20.2 million better than expected for the five days (more on Air later). Both films opened on Wednesday in order to skip over spring break.

In North America, Super Mario Bros.‘ The three-day weekend makes it the second-best start ever for an animated title behind Incredibles 2 after passing Finding Dory. And globally, it beat the $358 million launch of Frozen II.

The records don’t stop there. He landed the biggest five-day pitch in history after beating Transformers: Revenge ($200 million); is the best opening ever for Chris Meledandri’s Illumuniation, house of Despicable Me And Minions; and the best opening of 2023 so far.

The crowds who turned out for the comedy adventure – which follows Brooklyn brothers and plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they are transported to the magical world of Mushroom Kingdom – didn’t seem to care. critics. Instead, moviegoers awarded the film an A CinemaScore.

“This is one of the biggest box office outperformances in recent history and absolutely upends all pre-release projections,” said Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “Mario officially says ‘game over’ to the curse of the video game film adaptation.”

The only other major success story among video game adaptations so far has been Paramount’s. sonic the hedgehog series. In terms of openings, sonic the hedgehog 2 was the previous holder of the opening crown with a debut of $72 million.

Paramount and eOne weren’t so lucky with the tabletop game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves, despite rave reviews and an A CinemaScore. On its second release, the film dropped 61% over the three-day Easter weekend to $14.5 million for a domestic consumption of $62.2 million. Overseas, it earned $15.5 million from 61 markets for a lukewarm worldwide total of $124.1 million.

by Ben Affleck Air grossed just under $14.5 million for the three-day weekend and $20.2 million for the five-day, ahead of expectations given that adult titles struggled in the first place. pandemic era.

The biographical drama about the early game-changing days of Nike’s stars as it attempted to sign a young Michael Jordan features a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon and Viola Davis.

Air is historic in that it is the first film from Amazon Studios to receive an exclusive theatrical release in thousands of theaters around the world before being released on Prime Video on a date that has not yet been announced. yet been announced. The film is enjoying rave reviews and a coveted 94% review score from Rotten Tomatoes. And it received an A CinemaScore from the audience.

The film, which costs $90 million to produce before market, is backed by Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. It’s also the inaugural project for Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, which the duo co-founded last year with RedBird Capital, and marks Affleck’s first time directing Damon in one of his films.

Air is also opening up in many overseas markets, where Warner Bros. International handles distribution duties. The film opened to $10.5 million in its first 59 markets for a worldwide start of $30.7 million.

Among the remains, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 also had a landmark weekend as it broke the $300 million mark worldwide. Domestically, it grossed around $14.6 million with a North American sum of $147.1 million and $304.6 million worldwide.

Paramount and Spyglass also reached a milestone as Cry VI reached $103.8 million in North America, a franchise record, not adjusted for inflation. Globally, the film has now grossed $161.6 million.

MGM Creed IIIwhich hit premium VOD last week, crossed the $150 million mark in North America to finish Sunday with a domestic runup of $153.3 million and an impressive $268 million worldwide.

April 9, 12:19 p.m. PST: A previous version of this story included an incorrect global gross for Cry VI.