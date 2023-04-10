Actor in Barton Fink, Harlem Nights, Eight Men Out – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lerner, the busy Oscar-nominated actor who had memorable turns as the explosive types in Barton Fink, Harlem Nights, Eight men out and much more, is dead. He was 81 years old.

Lerner died on Saturday evening, according to a Instagram post of his nephew, Sam Lerner, also an actor (The Goldbergs). The cause of death was not immediately known.

“It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me,” Sam wrote. “His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was – from the best of times. manners.

Raised on a Brooklyn housing project as the son of a second-hand dealer, Lerner specialized in playing authority figures like cops, crooks, politicians and Hollywood moguls. “His characters have a layer of charm, a thin skin of bonhomie on the grease of the natural bully”, this is how The Guardian once described them.

Before arriving in Hollywood, Lerner appeared in an film directed by former London roommate Yoko Ono, then played the speechwriter for Robert Redford’s character in Michael Ritchie. The candidate (1972).

He turned heads with a stint as White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger on the 1974 ABC TV movie The October Missiles and as killer Jack Ruby in the 1978 CBS docudrama Ruby and Oswald.

In Bob Rafelson’s redesign of The postman always rings twice (1981), Lerner was the lawyer for Jessica Lange’s character (Hume Cronyn portrayed the lawyer in the 1946 original). And Lerner also stood out against Anthony Hopkins and John Cusack in Alan Parker’s The Wellville Road (1994) and with Allison Janney in Todd Solondz’s life in wartime (2009).

The actor also played callous book editor Fulton Greenway in Elf (2003), the mayor of New York named Roger Ebert in Roland Emmerich’s remake of Godzilla (1998) and US senators in boy poster (2004) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014).

Lerner auditioned for the role of Det. Dave Starsky on ABC Starsky and Hutch (Paul Michael Glaser got the job, of course) and ended up sticking around as low-life criminal Fat Rolly in the first two episodes.

He later portrayed a rabbi on NBC Hill Street Blues; Mel Horowitz, the Beverly Hills attorney and father of Cher (Rachel Blanchard), on the first season of the ABC adaptation of clueless; and Sidney Greene, a Broadway producer who is putting together a revival of funny girlat Fox Joy.

Michael Lerner as movie mogul Jack Lipnick in the 1991s Barton Fink Everett

Lerner received his Oscar nomination for his performance as the brash Jack Lipnick, 1930s studio magnate at Joel and Ethan Coen Barton Fink (1991). He had already auditioned for the brothers – he was not hired for Miller crossing – but arrived this time with a purpose.

“They said the character was kind of Michael Lerner, but they only brought me in at the last minute,” he said. cigar lover magazine in a 1999 interview. “I walked in and fucked them up. I auditioned in character, talking at a mile a minute. Joel and Ethan Coen were on the floor laughing and crying hysterically, and I just walked out of there. I walked in, made the first big speech, and walked out.

He based Lipnick on legendary MGM producer Louis B. Mayer. “I watched a lot of documentary footage, selected a pair of glasses that exactly matched the type he was wearing, and noticed some mannerisms he had,” he said. “It’s fun for an actor to do that.”

Earlier, Lerner made his mark as racketeer Arnold Rothstein, the architect of baseball’s 1919 “Black Sox” scandal, in John Sayles. Eight men out (1988), then played cold-blooded mobster Bugsy Calhoune for Eddie Murphy in Harlem Nights (1989).

In a 1992 interview for NPR Fresh airhe told Terry Gross that one of the best films he ever made was the horror film produced in Spain Anguish (1987), in which he portrayed an eye doctor assistant hypnotized by his mother (Zelda Rubinstein) into going on a killing spree to save his failing eyesight.

“My managers advised me at the time not to do that part because it was so unflattering,” he said. “I played a pretty repulsive character, but he was a great [role].”

Born June 22, 1941, Lerner grew up in a housing project in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook. His father, George, “liked to think he was an antique dealer, but in reality he was a junk dealer,” he said.

A sports enthusiast, Lerner appeared as a “quiz kid” at age 13 on a local television show hosted by sports commentator Bert Lee Jr., then served as sports editor for the high school newspaper. Lafayette. To support his family, he worked at the Zei-Mar deli owned by his older brother in Brighton Beach.

Lerner attended Brooklyn College (future director Joel Zwick was a classmate) and played Willy Loman in a production of Death of a seller, then earned his master’s degree at UC Berkeley. He intended to become an English teacher but accepted a Fulbright scholarship to study acting for two years at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art.

In London, he shares a house with Ono. “She made a movie of bare asses walking on a treadmill,” he said. “I’m in and Paul McCartney too. Plus, I do storytelling about censorship and all that crap.

He joined the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in 1968, then moved to Los Angeles a year later to appear in a production of Jules Feiffer’s off-Broadway hit. Little Murders. Brooklyn-born filmmaker Paul Mazursky loved it and cast it in Alex in wonderland (1970), starring Donald Sutherland and Ellen Burstyn.

Meanwhile, Lerner was appearing on TV shows in the ’70s as The Brady Group (playing a nice bicycle salesman), This girl, The odd couple, Ironside, The Bob Newhart Show, MASH POTATOES, The Rockford Files And kojak.

After his round of colorful Salinger, John F. Kennedy’s press secretary during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he received a nice compliment from former first lady Jackie Kennedy. “I met [her] at a jazz concert at Carnegie Hall and she said, ‘Mr. Lerner, you took out Pierre’d Pierre’, which I thought was very funny,” he recalled in a 2016 AV Club Interview.

Michael Lerner (left) with Jessica Lange in 1981 The postman always rings twice Paramount/Courtesy of Everett Collection

For Harlem KnightsLerner remarked that “Murphy wooed me like crazy. [Producers] wanted Robert Duvall to play the part. I auditioned for Eddie twice and he said, no, he wants me. He had a lot of power, so I got the part.

In 1980s TV movies, Lerner played Golden Age studio stalwart Jack Warner in This year’s blonde and Harry Cohn in Rita Hayworth: the goddess of love before landing on Barton Fink. Even though he lost Oscar night to Jack Palance of city ​​dwellershe couldn’t complain.

“I was a working character actor for about 20 years, then all of a sudden I got nominated and my money went up!” he said. He appeared for the Coens again in A serious man (2009).

Lerner’s widescreen resume also included To break (1974), St Ives (1976), Strange invaders (1983), Manic Cop 2 (1990), News (1992), Amos and Andrew (1993), don’t escape (1994), Radioland Murders (1994), For the richest or the poorest (1997), Safe Men (1998), Woody Allen Celebrity (1998), Mummy’s Tale (1998), The mod team (1999), my favorite martian (1999), Mirror Mirror (2012) and Sidney J. Fury Take me to Vegas and Mars (2018).

And in 2002 he played an art collector in a West End production of To winwith Madonna.

When he wasn’t working, Lerner collected rare books — in 2012 he auctioned two 1665 editions of Aesop’s fables among other valuable works – and enjoyed Cuban cigars.

“There’s a strong argument to be made about the physiological and mental peace” that comes with a good stogie, he said. “No one comes to my house between 5 and 6 o’clock. That’s when I swim naked, read trades and smoke cigars.

He was also part of a regular poker game with the likes of Charles Bronson, Richard Dreyfuss, Jason Alexander, Ed Asner, Milton Berle, Richard Lewis and Agent Norby Walters.

Survivors include his younger brother, Ken Lerner, and his nephew Sam Lerner – both were on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs – and her niece Jenny Lerner, also an actress.

In his AV Club interview, Lerner said he liked a director who appreciated what he brought to the table.

“If a director comes up to me and says, ‘It’s too big, it’s too small,’ that’s good instruction,” he said. “But my interpretation of a character is instinctive. If a director doesn’t like my interpretation, then I have a problem.