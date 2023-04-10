UFC 287 results takeaway: Israel Adesanya gets Hollywood ending, rising prospects learn tough lessons

A good sporting rivalry needs quality opponents producing dramatic moments. For years, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have built exactly this type of rivalry and in the main event of UFC 287 on Saturday night, Adesanya wrote their most thrilling chapter yet.

After more than seven years of trying to defeat Pereira inside the kickboxing and UFC Octagon ring and failing three times, Adesanya finally had his perfect moment, crushing Pereira with a pair of right hands to win back the UFC middleweight championship with a knockout second round.

Additionally, a pair of rising prospects learned some hard lessons on the main card on Saturday night. Teenager Raul Rosas Jr. suffered his first professional loss when he was beaten by Christian Rodriguez to open the PPV. Rosas Jr. dominated the first round with his grappling and grappling as he threatened submission attempts, but Rodriguez took over from there as Rosas Jr. quickly ran out of gas. And Rob Font ended Adrian Yanez’s hype train with a vicious first-round knockout. Yanez entered a five-game winning streak, four of which came to an end.

It was a fitting crowning glory for a night that saw drama of all kinds unfold in front of a bustling crowd inside the Kaseya Center in Miami. Let’s take a look at the biggest takeaways from these storylines from UFC 287.

The Israel Adesanya business could start to thrive

Adesanya was a star long before he suffered the loss to Pereira at UFC 281. He had held UFC gold for over three years and his rise to the top of the sport presented some truly impressive moments. However, the shine had begun to fade during Adesanya’s title reign. After a failed bid for light heavyweight gold against Jan Blachowicz, many fans felt Adesanya lost some of his edge as he took Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier to three-way decisions consecutive fights.

In Pereira, Adesanya had a new rival with an intriguing story. Beating Pereira at UFC 281 would have provided a satisfying conclusion to this story, but suffering the TKO loss might have been the best thing that could happen to Adesanya’s overall power. Pereira was Adesanya’s boogeyman, kickboxing the next in the UFC and ending an incredible championship run. Adesanya picking himself up, returning to the Octagon with that monster and crushing him with an all-time great knockout – the victory he had been seeking for over seven years? It’s Hollywood-level storytelling.

Everything about UFC 287 was awesome for Adesanya, from flipping the script on Pereira to his emotional post-fight speech. Adesanya obviously would have preferred not to suffer three previous defeats against Pereira, but the way it all turned out was perhaps exactly what was needed to take Adesanya’s stardom to the next level.

Jorge Masvidal gets a proper send off in loss

Looking ahead to his co-main event bout with Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal has repeatedly indicated that a loss would likely see him retire from mixed martial arts. Of course, what a fighter says and what a fighter does are not always the same.

However, after Burns overtook and outplayed Masvidal for 15 minutes, make a clear and unanimous decision in the process, Masvidal did the right thing and walked away from the sport where he had become an unlikely superstar. From his beginnings in street fights organized by Kimbo Slice, to brawls on the beach for BodogFIGHT, to fights in the Playboy Mansion for Srikeforce, to going viral when he was caught in a triangle reversed from Toby Imada in the Bellator cage, Masvidal seemingly fought all over the place and did everything he could. That his story ended with a long stint in the UFC that started after he already had 30 career fights is incredible.

But the man who once “officially” won the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” had lost four straight fights and was not very close to a win in any of those outings. The shine of being “the baddest” fades quickly when it doesn’t translate into wins. Three and a half years after his last victory, Masvidal knew his place in the sport was no longer fighting for championship gold and he could either hang on too long or walk away in front of the fans in his hometown of Miami. . There was no better time and no better decision for one of MMA’s true badass to put down the gloves.

Rising stars taught hard lessons

The UFC 287 main card kicked off with 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. looking to earn his second UFC victory. The story of Rosas is incredible. For a high schooler to not only receive a UFC contract, but also win his first fight in the promotion, is a wild accomplishment that may never be replicated. But learning on the job is a big deal when the job site is the Octagon. Against Christian Rodriguez, Rosas fought with all the enthusiasm and recklessness one expects from a teenager and it cost him dearly. Rodriguez is also a young man, but at 25 he is still far more developed physically, emotionally and mentally than a fighter still worrying about graduating from high school.

Rodriguez calmly overcame Rosas’ flurries of takedown attempts in the first round, allowing Rosas to clear out. Once Rosas started to fade, the fight was all Rodriguez as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Rosas no doubt still has plans to become the youngest champion in UFC history. However, his career may be better served if the UFC allows him to continue to grow on the regional scene. There are no sure or easy fights in the UFC and Rosas is still a growing boy. Better to let him feast on small fish before being thrown back into this dangerous ocean.

Adrian Yanez learned his own hard lessons on the main card. Riding a nine-fight winning streak that included four knockouts in his five UFC wins, Yanez took a big step up in competition when he faced Rob Font.

Yanez’s style had made him an attraction, but that style had significant problems. For one thing, Yanez’s strikes landed and the stats absorbed from strikes in the UFC were nearly identical. His counter-hit had been effective enough that taking one to land one had been a successful strategy. Eventually, someone was going to catch up with Yanez and exploit this recklessness.

Font did just that, taking advantage of one of Yanez’s wild bursts to land a massive right hand that took Yanez down. Now it’s up to Yanez to learn from what happened and clean up his game if he ever hopes to reach the top of the bantamweight division.