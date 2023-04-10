John Elway Eyes Hollywood After Denver Departure





After 15 years as a player and another 11 as an executive, John Elway is walking away from the Denver Broncos and the NFL as a whole. As he leaves the Broncos, Elway has big dreams for his post-NFL future. Elway has spent most of his life in the NFL. Now 62, the legendary QB decided it was the right time to leave the Broncos. He said he plans to devote time to other projects. One of those ventures could be a role in Hollywood, via the Denver Gazette’s Woody Paige. I would still love to be in a cowboy movie, but I’m kinda old, Elway said. They don’t do a lot of westerns anymore. Maybe I’ll call Kevin Costner and get a role on the TV show Yellowstone. When announcing his departure from the NFL, Elway mentioned that he had reached mountain peaks several times. That was certainly true as a player, as Elway won two Super Bowls in Denver. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Elway turned his success into playing a role in the Broncos’ front office. He helped Denver win another title as general manager in 2015. After three Super Bowl titles, Elways’ job with the Broncos ended. But that doesn’t mean John Elway wants to stay out of the spotlight. Paige noted how many people around Denver called Elway the Duke of Denver. He received the nickname of the famous western actor John Wayne, he was also called The Duke. Elway had an illustrious career during his time in the NFL. If he really tries Hollywood, Elway hopes his acting skills are as prolific as his time under center.

