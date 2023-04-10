LA drag march: Hundreds march against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in West Hollywood





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — Hundreds of people took to the streets of West Hollywood to show their support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community as several anti-trans and anti-drag bills surfaced across the country. Drag March LA brought together members of dozens of nonprofits and faith-based groups, many of whom voiced their opposition to proposed rights-targeting laws. “I’m a drag queen. We’re fighting for our rights here. It’s not just about drag queens, it’s about trans rights, gay rights, and if you try to ban my existence, it’s a big deal.” Attendees began with a rally in West Hollywood Park and made their way to Santa Monica Boulevard. Organizers said that since the start of the year, about 400 pieces of legislation have been introduced or passed in the United States. Earlier this month, Tennessee saw the passage of two of the most sweeping and restrictive anti-trans and anti-drag laws in the country. On March 2, Republican Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee signed a bill that restricts public drag shows, making his state the first to do so this year. The law aims to limit “adult cabaret performances” on public property to keep them out of sight of children. That same day, Lee signed Senate Bill 0001, banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, adding Tennessee to the list of Republican-led states to pass such legislation. “An attack across this country on drag symbolizes another attack on all of us,” West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne said. During the rally, speakers including city and county leaders told the crowd that they fought repeatedly to protect the rights of people in their community and vowed never to stop. . “We have to make sure that we protect every human being at risk from all this hate and bigotry,” LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said. “We won’t stay silent. We won’t sit idly by.” CNN contributed to this report.

