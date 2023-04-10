This classic western turned a beloved Hollywood hero into a vicious monster

Sergio LeoneThe Hollywood Epic of 1968 Once upon a Time in the West is widely hailed as one of the greatest films of the Western genre (if not THE the biggest). The Italian director’s fourth release in the genre, after his Clint Eastwood– featuring dollars trilogy, Once upon a time is both a love letter and a critique of the western. It has the foundations of tense gunfights, fast-paced action, and sublime imagery of the vast American desert, but at the same time it manages to deconstruct iconography through unexpected twists, heightened violence, and a subversive casting decision that manages to reflect a change in cinema and society all in one role. yes we are talking about Henry Fonda like Frank.

‘Once Upon a Time in the West’ sees Henry Fonda play against Type

For more than three decades until Once upon a Time in the West, Henry Fonda had played the strong and majestic American hero on screen. In John FordIt is My darling Clementine, Fort ApacheAnd Drums along the Mohawk, he played stern, stoic, yet principled Western protagonists. Outside of westerns, he has also played Abraham Lincoln and Tom Joad in Ford’s Young Mr. Lincoln And Grapes of Wrathrespectively, as well as the only reasonable dissenting voice in Sidney LumetIt is 12 angry men. While John Wayne could sometimes pass for a maverick cowboy and Jimmy Stewart a simplistic ordinary man, Fonda was a constant force of assertive, yet benevolent righteousness.

The opportunity to work with Fonda would have been one of the biggest draws for Leone to make a fourth western. According to the film’s behind-the-scenes documentary, A violent operaLeone came to Hollywood after his European hit dollars films in hopes of developing what would eventually become Once upon a time in America. However, Paramount convinced him to do at least one more Western first, with a big budget and the possibility of running Fonda like irresistible bait.

Leone, however, had no intention of making Fonda the protagonist. Instead, he gave Fonda the role of Frank, a ruthless assassin and sniper, who enters the film leading a group of bandits in the slaughter of an innocent family. When only the youngest son of the family remains, the attackers emerge from the sagebrush and the camera slowly wraps around the obvious leader of the group standing in the middle, eventually revealing it to be Fonda. – clean-shaven face, baby blue eyes and all. He kills the unarmed boy at close range. This unforgettable introduction probably wowed audiences in 1968, who had hardly seen Fonda play anything other than a respectable figure. It let the audience know that this was not a typical Henry Fonda role and, by extension, Once upon a time was not going to be a typical American western.

Leone’s vision of the West reflects changing times

Image via Paramount Pictures

As the plot continues, it is revealed that Frank de Fonda carried out the hit on the family in the name of railroad tycoon Morton (Gabriel Ferzetti), who wanted access to the family land. As Frank and his pals continue to violently defend Morton throughout the film, the family’s widow Jill McBain (Claudia Cardinale), Lone Cowboy Harmonica (Charles Bronson) and the accused convict Cheyenne (jason robard) to defend oneself.

From this central conflict alone, one can see greater signs of subversiveness in Once upon a time. The days of John Ford are long gone The iron horse And Cecil B. DeMilleIt is Union Pacific, the first two westerns that celebrated railroads as symbols of success. In Once upon a time, the westward expansion finally comes at the expense of moving and on-screen exploitation. While the film doesn’t mention the historically greater displacement of Native Americans and the abuse of other minorities, it does at least begin to turn Manifest Destiny’s traditional champions into antagonists.

Fonda’s Frank is thus emblematic of a greater transformation of the Western genre at the time, a transformation that Leone was determined to comment on through the film. From the very beginning of cinema, the American Western was rooted in nationalist ideologies, serving a myth of American exceptionalism and savage individualism. This only increased in the golden years of the West after World War II, as the genre refined its iconography and regained popularity. movies like red river, She wore a yellow ribbonAnd Shane a mythologized story to savor in a timely vision of a triumphant and moral America.

In the 1960s, however, this view changed. The Vietnam War and the civil rights movement generated mistrust and criticism. During this time, a new generation of filmmakers was also arriving on the scene, those with new ideas suitable for young audiences. The western, with its tropes so rehashed and jeopardized at the time, had to adapt to stay relevant. Ford Researchers And The man who shot Liberty Valance arguably started the trend with their overtly self-critical characters and narratives, and the movement continued into the sixties, perhaps ending in 1974 when Mel Brooks unveiled Western tropes as totally slapstick in Blazing Saddles.

Frank de Fonda affirms and deconstructs the Western legend

Image via Paramount Pictures

Once upon a Time in the West is right at the heart of this gradual evolution, holding up a mirror of real-world changes with Henry Fonda at the center. In an interview with the actor, he even admitted when he was cast as Frank, he assumed he would need to change his appearance. He showed up on set with brown contact lenses protecting his signature blue eyes, as well as a Vandyke-style beard and mustache. Leone, however, dismissed the look, insisting that Fonda take it down immediately. The director wanted viewers to know it was Fonda, and not just for her star power.

In addition to killing the family in his opening scene, Frank also murders dozens throughout the film, often doing so with a certain cunning that suggests sadism. The character is brutal, intimidating and frightening. In one particularly disturbing scene, he even sexually assaulted Cardinale’s Jill McBain while holding her captive. These actions would make Frank a terrifying character no matter the actor, but the fact that they’re being carried out by the beloved Fonda makes it all the more difficult to bear. It’s as if, through Fonda, Leone intentionally surfaces all the ingrained ugliness in American culture, which has long been suppressed in the mythological western until now.

Somewhat ironically, however, Fonda’s portrayal of Frank would end up being one of his best performances, and while the film is rather critical of its own genre, it has since been canonized. After all, one cannot help but feel that Leone also partially affirms Western mythology in Once upon a time with its cowboy archetypes, stunning cinematography and the composer’s beautiful appropriate soundtrack Ennio Morricone. There is a lingering romanticism in Once upon a Time in the West, and Fonda, for all Frank’s nastiness, contributes to that nostalgia. Unlike the traditional Western, however, the nostalgia is unwavering, bitter, and heartfelt, reflecting the evolution of the genre during a tumultuous time in American history.