Gone Girl Star felt like a “piece of meat” in Hollywood





Actress Emily Ratajkowski starred in the 2014s missing girl recently explained that she quit her acting career in Hollywood due to her treatment by some of the industry’s leading male figures.

According Variety, Ratajkowski explained that she found Hollywood “screwed”. She went on to say, “I didn’t think to myself, ‘Oh, I’m a performing artist and that’s my outlet,'” she added, “I felt like a piece of meat that the people were judging by saying, ‘Does she have anything other than her [breasts]?'” CBR VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: How Deep Water and Gone Girl’s Twisted Wives Compare In early 2020, Ratajkowski fired her acting agent, sales rep and manager as she did not trust their interest or ability to find her roles which could show she was a “serious actress with longevity”. “I didn’t trust them,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m going to make these decisions. None of you have my interests at heart. And you all hate women.'”

Ratajkowski’s Hollywood experience In his collection of essays My body, Ratajkowski cites a party she attended with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as an epiphany. Not only did Bear-McClard’s ‘clearly drunk’ agent tell her she was ‘like Pamela Anderson before Hep C’, but she also scorned the rest of the company her husband had, describing attendees to the party as “men who had only two years before kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms.” RELATED: Gone Girl Isn’t a True Story – But It Has Real Inspiration She previously said, “Maybe that’s why I’m not really interested in male POVs right now…Because it was all lies…Hollywood is fucked. And it’s dark. … I had a hard time even being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder.” Ratajkowski played Andie Fitzgerald in missing girl, student and secret lover of Ben Affleck’s character, Nick Dunne. The film, based on Gillian Flynn’s international bestseller, explored rigid gender roles and troubled marriages. It was a star turn for Rosamund Pike, who litigated Dunne’s allegedly missing wife, and grossed nearly $370 million worldwide on a $61 million budget. missing girl is available to stream on HBO Max. Source: Variety

