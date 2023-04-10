Chris Tucker says he left Hollywood at the peak of his career because ‘being the highest paid actor’ at the time ‘wasn’t enough’





Comedian Chris Tucker explains why he took a break from Hollywood after the success of his “Rush Hour” movies. Tucker sat down with Classix 102.9 ATL on March 30 to discuss his return to the new film about NBA star Michael Jordan, “Air.” Tucker revealed that he retired from Hollywood to pursue other interests, including traveling and doing stand-up comedy. Comedian Chris Tucker talks about his career in Hollywood. (Photo: Classix ATL/YouTube) The way I kind of took a step back from Hollywood at one point, you know, being the highest paid actor in Hollywood,” said Tucker. “But I felt like, you know, it was a ceiling right there and I wanted more. It wasn’t enough. So I took a step back and lived a little bit, traveled the world and did a lot of humanitarian things that really broadened my perspective on the world. Tucker says “Rush Hour 4” is in the works, and the 51-year-old also discussed his role as Nike executive Howard White on “Air.” “My people told me they wanted you to play that role, Howard White,” so I said, “Cool, he’s my friend.” Let me call Howard. WSB TV in Atlanta also interviewed Tucker and he explained that his role was small and not even in the original script, but after director Ben Affleck met Jordan the role was added. “My character was not in the original script. Ben Affleck went to talk to Michael Jordan and asked him what he wanted in this movie. He said ‘you have to have Viola Davis as my mother and you have to have Howard White in this movie”, because he was Nike’s bridge with Michael, said Tucker. I knew Howard White, so I had all the insight and information I could tell him. He made me talk to people about when he was 5 years old, riding bikes down the street with, playing basketball with, high school coaches, teachers. I talked to everyone for at least an hour. Tucker co-starred in several small roles during his hiatus, including the 2012 film “Silver Linings Playbook” as well as “Billy Flynn’s Long Halftime Walk in 2016. He was also busy doing stand-up and recently announcement that he would perform two shows in Las Vegas over the summer. The comedian will perform on the tape at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on July 14 and 15.

