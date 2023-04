Death of Michael Lerner: the actor of ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ was 81 years old

Michael Lerner, the prolific actor known for his work in Barton Fink, Godzilla, Elf and the X-Men film franchise, has died. He was 81 years old. The Oscar-nominated artist died on Saturday night, his nephew and fellow actor Sam Lerner confirmed on Sunday afternoon on instagram. Sam Lerner, who currently stars in the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, shared several throwback photos of Michael Lerner and hailed his uncle as a legend. It’s hard to say how brilliant my uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me, wrote Sam Lerner. His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone who knows him knows how crazy he was in the best way. I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we’ve all been blessed to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon. In 1992, Michael Lerner received an Oscar for his acclaimed portrayal of fictional Hollywood studio head Jack Lipnick in The Coen Brothers Barton Fink. Throughout his career, Lerner has amassed over 150 credits spanning film and television. Shortly before getting his Oscar nomination, Lerner told the Los Angeles Times that he based his performance of Barton Fink on legendary producer and MGM Studios co-founder Louis B. Mayer. I even found a pair of glasses at a flea market that were identical to the ones he wore, Lerner recalled at the time. As soon as I put them on, I felt like Mayer. At the time he booked the role of Jack Lipnick, Lerner was no stranger to portraying Hollywood moguls: he also played Columbia Pictures co-founder Harry Cohn in 1983’s Rita Hayworth: The Love Goddess and the chairman of Warner Bros. Jack Warner in 1980s Moviola: This Years Blonde. I love playing real-life people, he told The Times in 1991. It gives me a chance to be that person for a while. Lerner was also active in the California theater scene. After studying drama at UC Berkeley, he became a member of the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He then appeared in several Los Angeles productions before making his big screen debut in 1970’s Alex in Wonderland.

