Michael Lerner death: Oscar-nominated actor and Elf star dies aged 81





Elf Star Michael Lerner has died aged 81. The Oscar-nominated actor, best known for his roles in films such as Godzilla And Barton Finkdied on the night of Saturday April 8. The news was announced on Instagram by his nephew Sam Lerner, a full-fledged actor who appears in The GoldbergsSunday, April 9. Sharing a series of old photos of Lerner, Sam wrote that the family lost a legend last night. It's hard to say how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me, Sam wrote. His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone who knows him knows how crazy he was in the best way. I'm so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we've all been blessed to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941, Lerner made his screen debut on a local news program when he was just 13 years old. He originally hoped to teach English, but fell in love with acting while studying at Brooklyn University and received a Fulbright scholarship to train at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda). While in London, he shared a flat with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, appearing in a number of Onos' films in the late 1960s before moving to Los Angeles in 1969. Throughout his years in Los Angeles, Lerner appeared on a number of hit television shows, such as The Brady Group And MASH POTATOES. Lerner (left) in 2012 with Sean Bean " height="3000″ width="3800″ layout="responsive" class="inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" on="tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)" tabindex="0″ role="button" data-gallery-length="2″ i-amphtml-layout="responsive">< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:78.9474%"/> Lerner (left) in 2012 with Sean Bean (Getty Images) In 1991, following his role in Harlem NightsLerner received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for playing fictional film producer Jack Lipnick in The Coen Brothers. Barton Fink. After the turn of the century, the roles follow one another in Elfwhere he plays James Caans boss Fulton X-Men: Days of Future PastAnd Joy. In 2002 he appeared alongside Madonna in the West End production of David Williamsons To win. Lerner's last role came in 2019, in the mockumentary Monsters Of Frankenstein Monster, Frankenstein.

