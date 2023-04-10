‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor Michael Lerner dies at 81









Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as the bossy studio boss in the 1991 film Barton Fink, has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a message on social networks. He was 81 years old. We lost a legend last night, wrote Sam Lerner on instagram Sunday. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me. His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone who knows him knows how crazy he was in the best way. I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we’ve all been blessed to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon. No further details of Lerner’s death were given. CNN has reached out to reps for Michael and Sam Lerner for further comment. Michael Lerner was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941 and studied acting at Brooklyn College. He then won a Fulbright scholarship and spent two years in London before being invited to join the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He was discovered by an agent in San Francisco who brought him to Los Angeles where his Hollywood career began. With film and television credits dating back to the 1960s, Lerner’s career in Hollywood spanned decades. Her early work in the 60s and 70s included appearances on TV shows like The Doris Day Show, The Bob Newhart Show and M*A*S*H. His first film was released in 1970 as the character Leo in Alex in Wonderland alongside Donald Sutherland and Ellen Burstyn. Lerner went on to appear in films such as The Ski Bum, The Candidate and Outlaw Blues. The actor appeared in several episodes of Hill Street Blues and Melba in the mid-1980s before starring in Barton Fink in 1991. His performance as studio executive Jack Lipnick, for which he starred alongside John Turturro, John Goodman and Judy Davis, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. I read the script, and you know just good writing. It was brilliantly written, and I knew it, Lerner said in 2016 from Barton Fink’s script, adding that when he auditioned in front of directors Joel and Ethan Coen, I did the monologue like I wanted to and just walked out of the room and that was it. And Joel and Ethan were just sitting in the corner laughing and laughing and that was it. In 1995, Lerner starred in the CBS drama Courthouse as Judge Myron Winkleman, which ran for one season. He then played Cher Horowitz’s father, Mel Horowitz, for one season in the 1996 TV series Clueless based on the hit film of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone. Throughout the 2010s and 2010s, Lerner appeared as Fulton in the holiday classic Elf alongside Will Farrell and on TV shows like Law and Order: SVU, The Good Wife and Glee.

