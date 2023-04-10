‘Barton Fink’ actor Michael Lerner dies at 81





Oscar-nominated actor Michael Lerner died on Saturday. He was 81 years old. His nephew, Sam Lerner, who starred in “The Goldbergs,” announced his death in an Instagram post shared on Sunday afternoon. “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me,” Sam wrote. “His stories have always inspired me and made me falling in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special.” Michael was nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his role as Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink”. He had nearly 200 credits under his belt, including “Eight Men Out”, “Godzilla” and “X-Men: Days of Futures Past”, with three unreleased projects in the works. JON REGAN, BASSIST OF PETER FRAMPTON, DEAD AT 71 “Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was. I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we were all lucky to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time. “ Representatives for Michael did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. ‘M*A*S*H’ STAR JUDY FARRELL DEAD AT 84 Sam, the son of actor Ken Lenner, ended his post, “RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon.” Michael had three projects in development and was in post-production on “Sallywood” with Sally Kirkland, Jennifer Tilly and Eric Roberts. He was also rumored to be working on “Edoardo the Last Goodbye” and was cast in “Fragments from Olympus: The Vision of Nikola Tesla” with Sean Young and Ed Begley Jr. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Michael was born and raised in Brooklyn and began performing in the ’60s with the American Conservatory Theater, a nonprofit theater company in San Francisco, Calif., according to IMDb. He made his film debut in 1970 with “Alex in Wonderland” before turning to television roles in “The Bob Newhart Show”, “Emergency!” and “M*A*S*H*.” Lerner starred as White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger in the ABC TV movie “The Missiles of October” starring William Devane in 1974. He had roles in ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Kojak’, ‘Barnaby Jones’ and ‘Hart to Hart’. After winning the Oscar for playing studio head Jack Lipnick in “Barton Fink,” Lerner’s familiar face made it easy for moviegoers to spot him in “Newsies,” “Blank Check,” and later as editor of James Caan in “Elf”. “ CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

