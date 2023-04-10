Connect with us

Michael Lerner Dead: ‘Barton Fink’ Actor Was 81

Michael Lerner Dead: ‘Barton Fink’ Actor Was 81

 


The actor was best known for his role as studio executive Jack Lipnick in The Coen Brothers’ “Barton Fink.”

BARTON FINK, Michael Lerner, 1991. 20th Century-Fox Film Corporation, TM & Copyright/courtesy Everett Collection

Michael Lerner in “Barton Fink”

20thCentFox/courtesy Everett Collection

Michael Lerner, the longtime actor who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as artistically selfless studio executive Jack Lipnick in ‘Barton Fink’, has died aged 81. announced by Lerner’s nephew, actor Sam Lerner, on his personal Instagram page. Although he didn’t give any details about his uncle’s death, he used the post to pay tribute to the late Oscar nominee.

“We lost a legend last night,” wrote Sam Lerner. “It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me. His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone who knows him knows how crazy he was – in the best way. I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon.

Born in Brooklyn in 1941, Lerner began performing in plays and on radio in his early twenties, shortly after studying acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He began regularly booking spots on popular television series in the 1970s and made his first film appearance in Paul Mazursky’s comedy “Alex in Wonderland” in 1970.

He continued to work as a character actor throughout the 1980s before the Coen brothers gave him the career-defining role in their 1991 classic “Barton Fink.” As Jack Lipnick, the mogul whose business instincts and interest in wrestling constantly clash with John Tuturro’s eponymous leftist playwright, Lerner has struck the perfect balance between Old Hollywood bluster and psychological torture. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the performance, ultimately losing to Jack Palance for “City Slickers”.

Lerner remained active well into the 21st century and remained in the public eye for his roles in “Elf” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and his brief arc on “Glee.”

