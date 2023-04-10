Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn split after 6 years of relationship: reports – Culture





Singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after being together for six years. The news fell on Sunday as entertainment tonight reported that the couple separated a few weeks ago. The split was amicable and not dramatic, a source told the publication. The relationship had just run its course. That is why [Alwyn] was not spotted at any shows. The Anti-Hero singer is currently on The Eras World Tour. His next gig is in Tampa, Florida next week. The couple started dating at the end of 2016 and in October last year they were doing great and their relationship was super strong, a source said. HEY. The 12-time Grammy winner revealed on instagram than the song Lavender Haze from his 2022 album Midnights talks about Alwyn, stating that when you’re in a lavender love mist, you’ll do anything to stay there and don’t let people knock you off that cloud. Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it. This song is kind of about the act of ignoring those things to protect the real things, she added. The British actor also had a writing credit for the song Sweet Nothing on the same album. Alwyn has also been credited on a number of songs from Swifts 2020 albums folklore And always under the pseudonym William Bowery. In the 2020 Disney+ documentary folklore: the long pond studio sessionsFast confirmed the true identity of the co-writer and stated that Alwyn plays the piano beautifully and is still playing, inventing things and creating things. The album won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2021, giving Alwyn her first Grammy win. I realize people want to know more about that side of things, Alwyn said in an interview with British vogue in September 2018. I think we managed to be very private, and it has now penetrated people. He said WSJ Magazine in 2022 if i had a pound every time i think i was told i was engaged then i would have a lot of coins in pounds, before i add i mean the truth is that if the answer was yes, I would not say, and if the answer was no, I would not say.

