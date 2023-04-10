Michael Lerner is dead: “Barton Fink”, the actor of “Elf” was 81 years old





Michael Lerner, an actor who starred in such films as ‘Elf’, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1991 psychological comedy “Barton Fink,” died Saturday night. He was 81 years old. Lerner’s death was confirmed by his nephew, “The Goldbergs” actor Sam Lerner, who paid tribute to his uncle via an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. No further details regarding Lerner’s death are available at this time. “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to say how brilliant my Uncle Michael was and how influential he was to me,” Lerner wrote. “His stories have always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was – in the best way. “I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky to be able to continue watching his work for the rest of the time,” Lerner continued. “RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon.” After working steadily as an actor in the 1970s and 1980s, Lerner rose to greater notoriety after earning an Oscar nomination in 1992 for his role in the Coen brothers’ period thriller “Barton Fink.” In the film, Lerner portrayed movie mogul Jack Lipnick, the pushy boss of John Turturro’s eponymous screenwriter and an indicator of the sometimes ruthless and sometimes rambunctious tone of the film. A towering office-bound studio executive, Lerner’s performance is often seen as a watershed moment among Coen enthusiasts. The actor would later reunite with the directors for a brief role in their 2009 existential comedy “A Serious Man.” Michael Lerner and John Turturro in “Barton Fink”

20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection With an Oscar nod under his belt, Lerner became a familiar face to moviegoers in the ’90s, with notable credits including “Newsies,” “Blank Check,” “No Escape” and “Celebrity.” In Roland Emmerich’s 1998 “Godzilla,” he played the reputedly overwhelmed and pompous New York leader Mayor Ebert, a blatant pamphlet from early film critic Roger Ebert. Lerner was made to look like the “At the Movies” co-host in the disaster blockbuster. (Ebert ended up panning the film with a 1.5-star review, though he praised Lerner for an “aptly done” performance.) Lerner continued to work steadily after the turn of the century. He played the stern boss of James Caan’s grumpy publishing company manager in the 2003 holiday comedy “Elf,” as well as a mutant-weary U.S. senator in the blockbuster “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” ” from 2014. His last feature film was in 2015 with the comedy-drama “Ashby”. Michael Lerner as Mayor Ebert in “Godzilla”

©TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection Born June 22, 1941 in Brooklyn, Lerner began his career as an actor working at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in the late 1960s. The Romanian-Jewish American actor found supporting roles on titles such as “M*A*S*H,” “The Rockford Files,” “Starsky & Hutch, and “Hill Street Blues,” among dozens of other series. Other notable movie credits include “The Candidate,” “The Postman Always Rings Twice,” “Eight Men Out,” and “Harlem Nights.” Lerner is survived by his brother, Ken, and his nephew, Sam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/obituaries-people-news/michael-lerner-dead-barton-fink-elf-1235577894/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related