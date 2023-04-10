Actor Michael Lerner dies at 81





Michael Lerner – famous for his roles in ‘Elf’, ‘Barton Fink’, ‘Godzilla’ and tons of other shows and movies – has died… according to his family. The actor’s nephew, Sam Lenerbroke the sad news on Sunday – taking IG to a long caption about his uncle, writing…”We lost a caption last night. It’s hard to say how brilliant my uncle Michael was and how influential he was to Me.” Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Sam adds, “His stories have always inspired me and made me love acting. He was the coolest, most confident and talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood made me will always make me feel special. Anyone who knows him knows how crazy he was in the best way. I’m so lucky to have been able to spend so much time with him, and we were all lucky that we could keep looking at his work for the rest of the time. It ends with… “RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, your comfy chairs, and your endless movie marathon.” The exact circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. Michael may be best remembered for his standout role in the 2003 film Will Ferrell comedy – where he performed James Cananthe badass boss, Fulton, who was clamoring for an A-level children’s book. Of course, he got a lot more credits before that happened. Apart from the aforementioned films, ML has acted in such films as “Blank Check”, “Newsies”, “Harlem Nights”, “For Richer or Poorer”, “The Mod Squad”, “Celebrity”, “A Serious Man” and many others. His TV credits are equally impressive, with appearances dating back to the 70s. Some of the biggest shows he’s been on include… ‘The Brady Bunch’, ‘The Good Guys’, ‘Ironside’, ‘MASH’, ‘The Odd Couple’, ‘Starsky and Hutch’, ‘The Rockford Files’. , ”Barnaby Jones,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ ‘Melba,’ ‘Tales from the Crypt,’ ‘Courthouse,’ ‘Clueless,’ ‘Kingdom Hospital,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Matumbo Goldberg,’ “Glee”, and many more. He is survived by his famous brother, Ken, and his extended family. Michael was 81 years old. RIP

