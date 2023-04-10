Entertainment
The Garcia Twins’ polarizing journey into WWE and entertainment
Once known as the Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia have built solid careers in professional wrestling.
Most fans were introduced to Brie and Nikki on an episode of WWE Smackdown for the very first time. Their first main match was against Victoria, the former two-time WWE Women’s Champion. A victory that set the tone for the rest of their career.
The timing of their victory was important as the Women’s Division was undergoing significant booking changes. Victoria represented progress when there seemed to be slow steps in the right direction due to her powerful style and historic rivalries in the division.
When Brie and Nikki were getting wins over Victoria, that was also controversial to some degree. It was a tough pill to swallow that a new generation was rising around this time and it led to changes that coincided with Brie and Nikki being part of the mix.
The Garcias overcome obstacles in WWE.
It was a period of polarization for the women’s division which became the full-time diva division. It looked like there would be a time when WWE fans would see the division take to the next level, but there has been a major setback.
The matches were short, so it put competitors known for wrestling and those the fans didn’t know had in them in the same boat. Brie and Nikki won the Divas Championship once each in their first race. Even though they held titles, that wasn’t enough to convince some fans that they were for real due to the state of the Divas division.
The Garcia twins were briefly released by WWE in 2012, and to be honest, that release was the best thing that ever happened to their careers. They made a few appearances on the independent wrestling circuit, which was their first time on the independent wrestling circuit.
It really showed that they were serious and made many fans look at them differently because they didn’t just disappear or pursue other endeavors. It was very telling that Nikki and Brie were willing to do whatever it took to stay fresh in the wrestling industry.
This led to a change when they returned and Nikki won her second Divas Championship against AJ Lee. This time around felt different from their original run as Nikki and Brie gradually showed different sides that were previously unheard of in two different ways.
In a way, Total Divas was the launch pad that made fans love Nikki and Brie more than ever, and in the other, they gradually showed a more aggressive side to their wrestling arsenal than before. . Nikki showed a powerful side while Brie started to find herself as a fast attacker.
This coincided with a new shift that was beginning to take place where the competition in the Divas Division would eventually become the Women’s Division again. It also came at a time when Nikki and Brie were becoming marketing powerhouses.
While that didn’t translate to more championships, Nikki and Brie did earn something far more important and that is respect for their hustle. They have continued to evolve not just as wrestlers, but as businesswomen and sometimes that’s more than winning another title.
Fans may not have liked some of the rivalries that happened with The Authority, the faction war between the women’s division, or the rivalry between Nikki and Brie. They still had to go through tough times and they still faced criticism, especially as other female wrestlers moved up the rankings due to their known skills.
Even with the critics, they held their heads high as they continued to evolve. It’s come full circle on WWE’s only women’s pay-per-view evolution. Nikki faced “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event.
The Garcias’ participation in the main event against Rousey was poetic as they were the ones who came full circle as they faced their destiny as stars who evolved through the good times and the hard times of the Divas and the Division. women’s against the current day of the women’s division. with Ronda Rousey as the star attraction.
They’ve come a long way as competitors and they’re arguably the best to never win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Whether people like them or not, there’s no denying that they made the best of the situations and pulled out all the stops to become stars in their own right.
