Prepare for Spring Senior Expo and “Take 6” on World Parkinson’s Day

SENIOR EXPO The Spring 2023 Senior Expo will take place on Wednesday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Midland Mall. Admission is free and the event includes live entertainment, vendors, classes and giveaways. Participants are encouraged to bring sneakers and dance shoes. Activities include Walk15 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., line dancing from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Trena for Zumba from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Borderline from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Midland Daily News Participants are encouraged to bring sneakers and dance shoes! WHAT IS SO SPECIAL THIS WEEK? April 10 National Encourage a Young Writer Day Reading cultivates imagination, vocabulary and discipline, three things essential to writing and storytelling. If you know a young person who loves to read, that may be a sign of a great young writer. National Empowering Young Writer Day is a great time to talk to young writers about their ideas and dreams. And if they’d like to write for the Daily News, email david.clark@hearst.com (Nationaltoday.com) April 11 World Parkinson’s Day Every 6 minutes, someone will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the United States. This April – Parkinson’s Awareness Month – we encourage everyone to #Take6ForPD. It means taking 6 minutes to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease so you and your loved ones can live a better life. Parkinson’s disease is a disorder of the nervous system that affects movement. Symptoms begin gradually in middle-aged and elderly people, sometimes with a barely perceptible tremor in one hand. There is no known cure for Parkinson’s disease yet, which further highlights the importance of Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Week, which includes events to raise awareness and fundraise for research and development. treatment of Parkinson’s disease. (Nationaltoday.com) April 12 National One Child Day Today it is the only child – but, really, it is not every day about them? (As if they need any more attention!) National Only Child Day is especially appropriate because in recent years the number of only children has steadily increased, both in the United States and around the world. (Nationaltoday.com) April 15 Record Store Day The first Record Store Day was held on April 19, 2008 to celebrate independent record stores. The day aims to celebrate the customers and business owners who contribute to the existence of independent record stores, staff, artists and customers. It is celebrated on a different day each year. CITY HERO Each week we feature and honor people in the Midland region who have accomplished great things and achieved their goals. This week we salute: The many Midland-area high school teams that competed in the FIRST Robotics State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University Thursday through Saturday. The hundreds of people who brought their dogs to the Pet Easter Egg Hunt in Plymouth Park on Saturday, and Soldan’s Pet Supplies, the event’s sponsor, who raised around $1,000 for the Humane Society of Midland County. St. John’s Lutheran School of Midland, which recently hosted a school-wide literacy night, with each grade exploring different genres of books. Midland native Brad Gandy has been named president and CEO of Grand Rapids-based Crystal Flash Inc., an employee-owned fuel distribution company. Midland High School senior Grace Sczepanski, who was able to play in the Chemics’ football season opener last Tuesday despite suffering a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament, a complete tear of the medial collateral ligament and two bone fractures in her knee right last fall. COMING THIS WEEK Host of his own nationally broadcast radio show, Hairball John presents his “80’s Name That Tune” trivia party at Brinstar Arcade Bar & Grill at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in downtown Midland. Hairball will spin clips of your favorite 1980s tunes and YOU will have to guess the names of the songs. It’s awesome ! And there are PRIZES! If you decide to go, dress up in your best 80s outfit or a concert t-shirt. Here’s a trivial question to get you in the trivial 80s mood: Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the best-selling album of the 80s, selling 29 million copies. what is the 85e best-selling album of the 1980s? You guessed it Against the Wind by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band of Michigan. It sold 5 million copies, otherwise known as 5X Platinum. See? You know a lot about music! Go try Name That Tune. See you here next Monday! Do you have someone you would like to nominate for Hometown Heroes? Email Dave Clark atdavid.clark@hearst.com David Clark

