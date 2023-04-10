The movie Super Mario Bros. is a hit at the Daily Press box office

Audiences said let’s go to the movies for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” this weekend. Universal and Illumination’s animated offering grossed $204.6 million in its first five days at 4,343 North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend, according to estimates from the Sunday studio.

With estimated international earnings of $173 million and a worldwide total of $377 million, Mario broke records for video game adaptations (surpassing Warcrafts $210 million) and animated films (Frozen 2s 358 million of dollars).

Its worldwide total makes it the biggest opening of 2023 and the second-biggest three-day domestic animated opening (behind Finding Dory). It’s also a record for Illumination, the animation boutique behind successful franchises like Minions, which has earned more than $5 billion from its 13 films.

This partnership between Nintendo and Illumination is nothing short of incredible and has led to this extraordinary performance, said Jim Orr, President of National Distribution for Universals.

The PG-rated Mario is an origin story of Brooklyn plumbers Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Luigi (Charlie Day), who fall down a pipe and exit into another world full of Nintendo’s most famous characters, from Bowser (Jack Black) to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Reviews were largely mixed. Mario currently has 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences were more supportive, giving it an A CinemaScore.

Orr said theater owners were surprised by the size of the audience and said they saw ticket buyers dressed in character costumes for the film. According to exit polls, 59% of the audience was male and 45% was between 18 and 34 years old.

$377 million worldwide is nothing short of incredible and speaks to the importance of activities outside the home for families, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. The children and their parents were able to collectively go out, organize an event outside the house for the whole family at a relatively advantageous price compared to a trip or a sporting event.

Plus, Dergarabedian noted, there’s a long lead before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens May 5.

It was a perfect release date, Dergarabedian said.

Mario wasn’t the only brand-based movie that opened this week. Ben Afflecks Air, on the origins of Nikes Air Jordan and how the company signed Michael Jordan, also debuted in 3,507 theaters on Wednesday. The film, which marks Amazon Studios’ first global theatrical release, has grossed an estimated $20.2 million since opening Wednesday in North America, including $14.5 million from the weekend to give it a boost. fourth place.

With an R rating, Air, starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis, and Affleck, was a bit of adult-oriented counter-programming to the Mario juggernaut. Reviews were rave reviews (95% on Rotten Tomatoes) for the film which debuted as a surprise screening at the South by Southwest Film Festival last month, helping to build buzz. The audience was 55% male and 39% over 45 years old.

Air has found its audience. It’s a solid big one, Dergarabedian said. This one is here for the long haul.

Air is the directorial debut of Affleck and Damon’s new Artists Equity company, which was formed last year in partnership with RedBird Capital.

Second place went to John Wick Chapter 4 which grossed $14.6 million in its third weekend, bringing its total gross to $147.1 million. Close behind, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves placed third with $14.5 million in its second weekend, while Scream VI rounded out the top 5 with $3.3 million.

In limited release, art-centric Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up” starring Michelle Williams and Hong Chau also bowed across four screens, grossing $66,932.

It’s such an important weekend for cinemas, a home stretch before the summer movie season, and it’s a perfect scenario, Dergarabedian said. It’s a game for movie theaters when a lot of people thought it was over.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $146.4 million.

2. John Wick: Chapter 4, $14.6 million.

3. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, $14.5 million.

4. Air, $14.5 million.

5. Scream VI, $3.3 million.

6. His only son, $3.3 million.

7. Creed III, $2.8 million.

8. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, $1.6 million.

9. Painting, $750,000.

10. One thousand and one, $600,000.