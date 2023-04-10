Grand Ending: Taste of Vail ends on a sweet note





Sweet Basils dark chocolate covered cherry lollipop comes with a cherry sorbet inside.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Daily Special Taste of Vail capped off another year of culinary delights and extraordinary wine with its grand Saturday night tasting at The Hythe. The wine was literally at the center of the great tasting. Guests shuffled around, weaving through queues and friends gathering in the aisles to chat, making the event more cramped than Friday’s outdoor Mountaintop tasting, in which tents wine and food were separated by places to sit and enjoy. However, several round tables in the adjoining Hythe room (and some floor space) offered a bit of shelter, and food and drink overshadowed everything. As usual the wines were wonderful and the food offered a range of flavors to please the palate. One of the standout dishes, both by my estimation and by guests who said it was their favorite, came from Bits and Pieces Con Cerveza in Denver: Beer Braised Ribs with Mashed Potatoes potatoes below delivered a smooth protein, soaked in Modelo beer for 16 hours. hours and served with a dried chilli demi-frosting and creamy mashed potatoes. Next door, Mexico City’s Ic Cuchina has partnered with Puerto Vallarta Tourism to showcase its fine Mexican cuisine and preview the International Gourmet Festival slated for Puerto Vallarta November 9-19, 2023. The hearty New York Strip d ‘Ic with mole negro proudly represented his region by chef Mauricio Leal. Support local journalism Give And, just to the right, Mau Cucina de Alma rounded out the lineup with a delicately spiced braised lamb quesadilla. The tasting offered everything from lobster rolls on the softest and tastiest rolls at Mountain Fish House & Oyster Bar in Edwards to the more casual BLT pizza slices at Blue Moose, which offered a crispy, refreshing alternative to more refined, with lots of bacon bits. Similarly, Hythe’s Revel Lounge offered a different take on mashed potatoes with its fried version, topped with cheese and aioli. Chefs Kevin Chu and Tach Tran served up a delicious New York strip with black peppercorn sauce and a refreshing green papaya salad from Denver’s Avanti F&B (which combines a Chinese restaurant with indoor ping-pong tables). ‘back). Wildwood Smokehouse Smoked Salmon with Lemon Goat Cheese and Juniper Restaurant Poke, served with Eagle County-grown microgreens, extravagantly showcased the seafood side of things. While some guests commented that Elevation Foodservice Rep’s Espresso Caramel Tortes “hands down best dessert” with its coffee and rich caramel bites, the most visually pleasing dessert is Dang Sweets. Her cherry confit, whipped cherry ganache, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge cake and marten biscuit formed magnificent apples. Dang Sweets hopes to open a store in Avon this summer, so keep your sweet tooth tuned. Dang Sweets had the most visually pleasing dessert of the evening.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Daily Special And, speaking of cherries, Sweet Basil’s dark chocolate wrapped cherry lollipop came with a surprise, in the form of a cherry sorbet inside, so a plate or napkin was a must (though I saw a man, apparently a seasoned expert, navigate successfully without such security measures). When some food stations, like Ic and Bits and Pieces, ran out of samples around 7 p.m., The Grazing Fox arrived with fabulous cheese and charcuterie boards, supplying not only their own table, but also the bare tables. It was the perfect way to end the evening, while tasting many reds, whites and roses from all over the country. While there were more than enough spectacular wines, Napa Valley’s Stag’s Leap Limited Edition Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon delivered a soft, elegant red, without overwhelming the palate. And, botanical tequilas and vodkas covered the hard liquor side, while Liquid Death offered canned hydration. As vendors began to run out of samples, The Grazing Fox kept the fabulous cheese and charcuterie boards coming.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Daily Special After four days of tastings, workshops and more, we’re all looking forward to the culinary delights of 2024. Until then: Cheers!

