Paramores Why turn or jump? – Daily sundial

Paramore is back with their sixth studio album, This Is Why. The album marks the band’s first release since 2017’s After Laughter, and is the first record to feature the same lineup on consecutive releases in the band’s history.

In a Tweeter posted on the band’s official account, Paramore discussed the themes that would be covered throughout the record. These themes range from agoraphobia to dissociation and resignation.

On this record, the pop-punk veterans delve into elements of post-punk and dance-punk to deliver an album that cohesively and concisely addresses the previously mentioned themes, while still being able to keep every song fresh.

That is why

The title track and first single open the album. In a interview with NME, lead singer Hayley Williams said the song sums up the plethora of ridiculous emotions and roller coaster rides of being alive in 2022, having only survived the past 3 or 4 years.

In the song, Williams delivers a few verses with quiet vocals that use the instrumentals and allow the song to explode on the choruses. Williams sings, That’s why I don’t leave the house/ You say the way is clear/ But you won’t catch me. Against loud guitars and drums, Williams’ delivery of the chorus is strategic in relaying the song’s message.

This impressive opening leaves the listener interested in seeing where the band will go for the rest of the record.

The news

The second track continues in the same way as its predecessor. Williams discusses the overstimulated downsides of living in a society with a 24-hour news cycle.

This track starts immediately with a deafening guitar riff that sounds like an alarm going off.

The band give an impressive performance, but the song falters near the end with a bridge where Williams’ vocals sound like spoken words and don’t match the sound direction of the track.

To not have enough time

One of the most dance-punk songs on the record, Running Out Of Time addresses Williams’ dissatisfaction with the disorganization of his own life.

The punchy bassline quickly sets the tempo for the track as its edgy nature evokes a feeling of being everywhere. In the verses, Williams sings about attempts to be a good person, but ultimately fails due to lack of time. She caps that off with a pre-chorus where she sings, Intentions only get you so far / What if I was just a selfish asshole? No regard, ah.

The rhythm of this song helps it stand up, and when put alongside the rest of the record, it brings a different feel. This standout song has the potential to be the main hit on this record.

It’s like a

It is the shortest song on the disc, with a time of 2 minutes and 29 seconds. Cest comme a translates from French to C’est ce que c’est.

While the chorus of this song is repetitive, the energy Williams brings prevents it from distracting the listener. His speaking voice on the verses sounds much better on this song than on The News.

The brutality of this song is very interesting and helps to add something new to the record.

Big man, small dignity

This is in my opinion the best song on the album. The band’s post-punk elements are best represented on this track. From the band’s instrumentals and Williams’ vocal performance to the songwriting, this song ties together perfectly.

The guitar work on this track stands out, from the plucky rhythm to the strong lead on the chorus. A very light synthesizer also supports Williams and the guitar on the chorus.

Williams’ vocals throughout this track hit the mark in terms of conveying his message and conveying his emotions correctly. In a interview with Billboard, the group revealed that the song is about men not being held accountable for their actions.

You first

Here, Williams faces the struggle to choose between good and evil in itself.

Compared to other tracks similar to this one, You First seems to fall short of what others have achieved. While songs like the title track and C’est Comme a are capable of becoming a much bigger song, this one attempts the same thing but ends up sounding a bit flat.

Unfortunately, another dodgy bridge near the end derails what the song had previously built. The vocals are good on deck, but the lyrics are stunning and don’t live up to what was displayed.

Figure 8

In Figure 8, Williams addresses a toxic relationship she found herself in, referring to how she would do anything for this person. But she was exploited, leaving her in distress.

The song is one of the most interesting in terms of composition. Using a vibraphone to set the first melody, the song immediately draws the listener in. The instrument is heard throughout the verses, leading into a stinging guitar riff. Above the guitar, Williams sings, Yeah, once you get me going/ (I don’t know how to stop, I don’t know how to stop)/ Once you get me going/ (I don’t know how to stop , I don’t know how).

The unique approach to instrumentals is what gives this song the edge over a song like You First. It’s one of the strongest tracks on the album thanks to his experimentation, adding different sounds to the record.

Liar

As the album enters its final act, it features three more laid-back tracks, a welcome departure from the start of the record. In Liar, Williams sings about the denial and repression of the feelings she was developing for a person.

The instrumentals are very dark as she confronts these feelings and takes the blame for suppressing them. Her voice helps convey her pain, as she tries to convince herself that the feelings weren’t valid. Still, the song’s chorus offers a sense of certainty that she and her partner knew they were right all along.

Using it as a bridge between the louder songs and the rest of the record gives it more meaning in terms of improving the smoothness of the album. This song is another standout, with its meaningful lyrics and overall importance to the record.

have a strong desire to

The penultimate track is a melancholic ode to the feeling of wanting to live in the moment, but having to accept that these moments are fleeting.

The song contrasts with After Laughter’s ninth track, Caught in the Middle, where Williams battles the fear of seeing the years pass her by. In Crave, Williams accepts that the past is the past and looks back on those times fondly. The display of group growth between recordings adds to the narrative of this album.

Through the verses, the creepy guitar bits carry Williams singing well, not interfering with the vocals and allowing tension to build for the choruses.

A hard head

On the final track, Taylor York’s guitar and Zac Farro’s drums clash, without encroaching on Williams’ vocals.

In the slowest song on the record, Williams reflects on the backlash she’s received as the band’s vocalist. Her vocal performance shows her sadness and frustration through it all. The passion in his delivery breathes pain and brings the track together.

The soul-crushing final chorus is a great tie-in for the record. Williams laid it all down vocally as the band wrapped up their final recording under their current contract with Atlantic Records.

All in all, Paramore comes together to deliver a very solid record, despite being at this point in their career and six years away from their last album. Although it’s a quick listen, at just over 36 minutes, it’s still able to tackle a lot of topics effectively. This Is Why is worthy of a tour.