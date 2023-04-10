Anime Hit ‘Suzume’ and Shinkai’s Cataclysm Cinema | Entertainment

When the tsunami and earthquake ravaged the Thoku region in northern Japan and caused a nuclear meltdown, Shinkai, director and animator of some of the world’s most popular animated feature films, could feel his sense of narration collapsing.
The shock for me was that the daily life we had grown accustomed to in Japan could suddenly be interrupted without any warning, says Shinkai. I had this weird feeling that it could happen again and again. I started thinking about how I wanted to tell stories in this new reality.
The three blockbusters that followed by Shinkai Your name,grow old with you and the new version Suzume each attached extremely emotional stories to an environmental disaster. In Your Name, a meteor threatens to demolish a village, an event that fits with a body-changing romance. In Weathering With You, a runaway teenager befriends a Tokyo girl who can control the weather, causing fluctuations that reflect climate change.
Suzume, which opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, returns to the 2011 earthquake. Suzume, whose mother perished in the tsunami, meets years later a mysterious young man tasked with rushing to close the literal portals that appear around Japan before they release a giant worm causing an earthquake.
With these three films, I had no intention of making a disaster film. I wanted to tell a love story, a romance, a teenage girl’s coming-of-age story, Shinkai said on a recent trip to New York, speaking through an interpreter. As I continued to do the plot, this idea of disaster kept creeping in. Suddenly, I felt surrounded in my daily life by disaster. It’s like a door that keeps opening.
Shinkai has become one of the most imaginative filmmakers of contemporary cataclysm. His films don’t just survive the apocalypse, but live with its ever-present threat. And that made him one of the biggest box office draws in cinema.
After its release in 2016, Your Name became the best-selling anime of all time, dethroning beloved Hayao Miyazakis Spirited Away with nearly $400 million in ticket sales. Weathering With You grossed nearly $200 million. Before opening in North America, Suzume has already crossed $200 million, including $100 million in Japan and almost that in China. It’s easily the biggest international release of the year so far in China, more than doubling the sales of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Much of this success is due to Shinkai’s earnest struggle with today’s ecological upheaval in sprawling epics that filter through everyday life. National trauma intertwines with supernatural fantasy. While Japan has been the scene of many extreme geological events, it is a tension that most countries around the world can increasingly connect to.
It can be anything: earthquakes, climate change, pandemic. Russia and Ukraine, for example, says Shinkai. This idea that our everyday life will continue to maintain the status quo must be set aside and challenged.
Shinkai, who writes and directs his films, has become convinced that young people shouldn’t be flattered with stories where the natural world is heroically rebalanced, calling such approaches selfish and irresponsible. Instead, its disasters take on metaphorical meaning for the young protagonists who learn to persist and find joy in a world of perpetual danger, clouded by loss.
His last, which was the first anime in competition at the Berlin Film Festival l in two decades, is a road movie where 17-year-old Suzume (voiced by Nanoka Hara) travels from the southwestern island of Kyushu with this mysterious young man, Souta (Hokuto Matsumura), who turns into a three-way chair feet by closing a gate.
As a wooden sidekick, Souta is reminiscent of a supporting character from Miyazaki as the hopping scarecrow of Howls Moving Castle. But Shinkai, who has often been cited among Miyazaki’s heirs, says his film is not a tribute. But he admits that Miyazakis’ influence is so pervasive in Japanese society that it seeps into everything. He imagines that Suzume, herself, grew up on his movies.
I chose very everyday objects, a door, a chair that can relate to a wide range of audiences, he says. This door symbolism, I think people are able to translate their own story. We start thinking about: How do we maintain our daily routine?
Shinkai is known for its photorealistic panoramas of shimmering splendour. As much as doors are Suzume’s iconography, the most indelible image is the one he uses at the beginning and end of the film. Suzume rides her bike up a steep hill with a sparkling ocean behind her. The waters below, which for her could mean the tsunami that left her orphaned, are both beautiful and perilous.
In a weird way, I feel like with Your Name and Weathering With You and Suzume, I’m creating that kind of folklore or mythology, says Shinkai. In mythology or those ancient legends, what they do is take real events and turn them into a story that can be passed on to others.
If Shinkai will continue this quest in his next film, he does not know. It’s a blank page, he said. But he does not close the door.
As I continue to make more of a fuss, he said smiling, that door might start to open again.