10 Texas Two Step April 6 Jackpot Winning Tickets Sold

pinterest AUSTIN Thursday, April 6, 2023 will be lucky for Texas Two Step players across the Lone Star State as 10 jackpot winning tickets were sold for the advertised games for a jackpot worth $1.55 million , which will be distributed among the 10 jackpot winners . Winning tickets were sold in Carrollton, Cedar Park, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Houston (2), Lubbock, San Angelo, San Antonio and Tyler. It’s always exciting to celebrate a new Texas Two Step jackpot winner, but we’re absolutely thrilled to have 10 of a drawing to congratulate, said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. What makes this rare event even more impressive is that nine of those 10 jackpot winning tickets were self-selected numbers, only one was a Quick Pick, and those tickets were sold in nine different cities across our state. It was truly a lucky night for the Texas Two Step players last Thursday. Prior to Thursday night, there had been only one other time in the games’ 22-year history when 10 jackpot-winning tickets had been sold for a single Texas Two Step draw. For the August 10, 2006 draw, 10 jackpot winning tickets, all self-selected numbers, were sold for the advertised jackpot prize of $700,000. In addition to the 10 jackpot winning tickets sold for the April 6 draw, 41,422 Texas Two Step tickets won lower tier prizes ranging from $5 to $865 for the same draw. The jackpot for the upcoming Texas Two Step draw on Monday, April 10 will be reset to the announced $200,000. Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000 and the jackpot amount increases for the next draw until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching the four cue ball numbers (1-35) and one bonus ball number (1-35) to the drawn numbers. The game offers an overall odds of one out of 32.4. Texas Two Step draws take place Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT. About the Texas Lottery Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.6 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.9 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $30.6 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, some Texas Lottery revenue benefits state programs, including the Veterans Assistance Fund. Since launching the first veteran-themed scratch ticket game in 2009, the Texas Lottery has donated more than $207 million for Texas veteran support programs. The Texas Lottery offers several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five and scratch ticket games. For more information, visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or on texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.

