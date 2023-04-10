Entertainment
Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 2: Pranks, Jokes, Scams and Scams Digital Diaries Season 3 Episode 2: Student Pranks
In Digital Diaries Season 3, Episode 2, Northwestern students share times when they prank each other.
ANITA LI: Content Warning: This episode contains explicit language.
[music]
ANITA LI: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. This is Season 3, Episode 2 of the Digital Diaries, a weekly podcast following the college experience and asking students a question about life at Northwestern.
[scribble noise]
ANITA LI: April Fool’s Day was just over a week ago, and it begs the question: Are NU students pranksters?
ANNA SIMMON: I like a prank. I’ll take any excuse to make a day fun.
ANITA LI: This is Weinberg’s second year, Anna Simmons.
ANNA SIMMON: Last year, my roommate and I, kudos to Helena Schatzki, decided to storm April Fool’s Day and prank our two friends, Gabe and James. We stole Gabe’s mattress —
[sound of mattress dragging]
ANNA SIMMONS: And hid it in the living room. We wrapped James’ whole room in Saran Wrap–
[sound of plastic wrap]
ANNA SIMMON: And then I covered it with lotion –
ANNA SIMMON: So it was like hard to take off.
ANITA LI: This year, they didn’t think they had the energy for another big project.
ANNA SIMMON: On April 1, it didn’t seem right to do nothing. And then it hit me – or maybe it was Helena’s idea – to prank people that I was pregnant.
[suspenseful music]
ANNA SIMMON: Because I’m a responsible student, I have pregnancy tests in my room, so I sacrificed a pregnancy test and took a marker…
[sound of marker cap coming off]
ANNA SIMMON: And I drew lines on it to make it look positive.
[sound of marker on paper]
ANNA SIMMON: So we FaceTimed a lot of friends.
[ringing sound]
ANITA LI: “Good morning?”
ANNA SIMMON: “Oh my god, I’m freaking out right now. I do not know what to do.
ANNA SIMMON: And then I showed them the test, very briefly. But enough for them to see that it was clearly positive. They all believed it. A friend says, “Anna, I’ll be right there. I will drive you wherever you need to go. Another friend – he was at the main library, and I showed him the test and he just yelled “HOLY SH*T!”.
ANITA LI: With the next April Fool’s Day over 11 months away, Simmons is already thinking about his next prank.
ANNA SIMMON: I would like something elaborate. I haven’t reached the top yet. I’m always up and up for sure.
[scribble]
ANITA LI: Before McCormick senior Refilwe Kebadireng came to Northwestern, she was bored at boarding school. So she decided to prank her class with her friends.
REFILWE KEBADIRENG: We took all these cookies that had cream in the middle and took all the cream off —
[sound of scraping off the cream]
REFILWE KEBADIRENG: – and then we put toothpaste. And then we went to a science class and we handed them out to everyone in the class to eat.
ANITA LI: Kebadireng said his classmates reacted well.
REFILWE KEBADIRENG: It was disgusting at first, but then (we were) laughing right after. Nobody expected it.
[scribble]
ANITA LI: When communications junior Alison Casler was 12, she tried to prank her dad. She was not as successful as Kebadireng.
ALISON CASLER: I really liked George Lopez. I went to his Facebook—
[sound of mouse clicking]
ALISON CASLER: and changed his profile picture to George Lopez. He used Facebook to connect with people from work and clients, and people contacted him like, “I think you’re hacked.” He made me go back to his Facebook and change everything, then wrote me an apology.
[typing sounds]
ANITA LI: Keep in mind this was written by a sixth grader.
ALISON CASLER: “Sorry folks, it’s Geoff’s daughter, and that creepy picture was part of a prank I pulled on my dad. I’ve replaced them with better pictures. So if you all could ignore that, I would be very grateful.
ANITA LI: Although the people they tricked might disagree, these North West pranksters said they had a lot of fun.
[music]
ANITA LI: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Anita Li. Thanks for listening to another episode of Digital Diaries. This episode was reported and produced by me. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Mika Ellison, digital editors are Ava Mandoli and Erica Schmitt, and editor-in-chief is Alex Perry. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear next week’s episode on Monday.
[music]
