Remembering DJ, TV journalist and actress Francesca Cappucci – Daily News

I was a big fan of KIQQ (now KKLQ, 100.3 FM) during the top 40 new-wave stations of the early 1980s. It wasn’t necessarily the most polite station; indeed, the station could sometimes seem very low budget. But it had a playlist that overlapped with the best of KROQ (106.7 FM) and was often the first station in town to release new music and bands with a focus on UK acts with artists premises.

Often, KIQQ was so far ahead of its competitors, primarily KIIS-FM (102.7), that it seemed like a song was at the top of the charts forever. The reality was that KIQQ would smash the song and then it would later hit the charts and other stations. It was at KIQQ that I first heard Eddie Grant, The Style Council, Rick Springfield and many others. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Phil Everly and Cliff Richard’s wonderful She Means Nothing to Me on any other station except UCLA student station KLA because I played it there .

Prominent figures included Bruce Chandler, Tony Saint James, GW McCoy and a few others who remained with the station until it abandoned the format and switched to light rock in mid-1985. A personality left early and went straight to television, to become an entertainment reporter for KABC-TV Channel 7s. It was Francesca Cappucci, who started at KIQQ in the public affairs department, before moving on to entertainment reporting and celebrity gossip, as well as reporting and interviews with many bands and artists played. on the station.

For a time, in addition to her other duties, she worked with Jay Coffee in the morning drive, but her most well-known job was her features. If you were a loyal listener like me, you might remember her extended signature: I’m Francesca Cappucci on K .I ..Q .Q.

I never knew why they had her or allowed her to do this; it was actually a bit cheesy. I was later told that it was designed to make her look a bit sexy. True or not, it was definitely distinctive and its features added greatly to the stations’ on-air presence.

After leaving KIQQ in 1984, she moved to KABC/7, reporting on entertainment news for 10 years. Other television work included roles in shows such as “Columbo”, “7th Heaven”, “The Practice” and “Charmed”, usually, of course, playing a journalist.

Last week, I received the bad news from KPFK (90.7 FM) auto show host (and chronicles reader) David Kunz that Capucci had died; she died at the age of 64 from cancer.

If its name sounds familiar to you, it might also be because it was used in the recent movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” There is no connection between her and the character in the film; I’m told Quentin Tarantino just liked the name.

Her friend Kim Fitzgerald Kelly wrote on Capucci’s Facebook page on March 30, It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Francesca Cappucci. As those of you on this page know, Francesca was a force of nature, a source of true joy, a devoted mother to her sons Ian and Will, and a huge music lover.

Francesca’s name was a melody itself and it played on Los Angeles radio and television stations for decades from the early 80s. A celebration of life, love and music is currently being planned and details will be announced. Until then, whenever you hear a Foo Fighters or Crowded House song, let it remind you of this beautiful icon.

You can read the tributes on this same page: facebook.com/francesca.cappucci

Advertising breaks

For years, I felt it was a huge mistake for stations to play large blocks of music without commercials. I’m referring to the sometimes longer hour or two of nothing but music. The problem, of course, is that this moves ads that should run to other times and lengthens ad breaks during those times, while making each ad less valuable to the advertiser.

Seems like a lose-lose to me, the station earns less per ad because it’s worth less as a longer block than it otherwise would be, the advertiser loses potential exposure due to listener disconnect and listeners have to endure up to 10 minutes of commercials when breaks arrive.

But I recently found out why they do this, thanks to an industry expert. It seems stations sell ads based on a DJ’s entire shift. For example, maybe 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While the station can attract a ton of listeners by airing no commercials for the first two hours, it doesn’t care what happens during the rest of the show. The station can still sell the ad based on the average rating across all four hours.

No wonder the radio suffers

nothing is sacred

Ford has announced that it is removing AM radio reception from not only future electric vehicles, but future gasoline-powered vehicles as well. Following this news, General Motors announced that it was removing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its future electric vehicles.

The reason? GM wants subscription revenue from the dashboard.

I don’t know about you, but I love CarPlay. I won’t buy a car without it. Seems like a bad idea to me. What are your thoughts? More on that next week.