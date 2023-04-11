Entertainment
Remembering DJ, TV journalist and actress Francesca Cappucci – Daily News
I was a big fan of KIQQ (now KKLQ, 100.3 FM) during the top 40 new-wave stations of the early 1980s. It wasn’t necessarily the most polite station; indeed, the station could sometimes seem very low budget. But it had a playlist that overlapped with the best of KROQ (106.7 FM) and was often the first station in town to release new music and bands with a focus on UK acts with artists premises.
Often, KIQQ was so far ahead of its competitors, primarily KIIS-FM (102.7), that it seemed like a song was at the top of the charts forever. The reality was that KIQQ would smash the song and then it would later hit the charts and other stations. It was at KIQQ that I first heard Eddie Grant, The Style Council, Rick Springfield and many others. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Phil Everly and Cliff Richard’s wonderful She Means Nothing to Me on any other station except UCLA student station KLA because I played it there .
Prominent figures included Bruce Chandler, Tony Saint James, GW McCoy and a few others who remained with the station until it abandoned the format and switched to light rock in mid-1985. A personality left early and went straight to television, to become an entertainment reporter for KABC-TV Channel 7s. It was Francesca Cappucci, who started at KIQQ in the public affairs department, before moving on to entertainment reporting and celebrity gossip, as well as reporting and interviews with many bands and artists played. on the station.
For a time, in addition to her other duties, she worked with Jay Coffee in the morning drive, but her most well-known job was her features. If you were a loyal listener like me, you might remember her extended signature: I’m Francesca Cappucci on K .I ..Q .Q.
I never knew why they had her or allowed her to do this; it was actually a bit cheesy. I was later told that it was designed to make her look a bit sexy. True or not, it was definitely distinctive and its features added greatly to the stations’ on-air presence.
After leaving KIQQ in 1984, she moved to KABC/7, reporting on entertainment news for 10 years. Other television work included roles in shows such as “Columbo”, “7th Heaven”, “The Practice” and “Charmed”, usually, of course, playing a journalist.
Last week, I received the bad news from KPFK (90.7 FM) auto show host (and chronicles reader) David Kunz that Capucci had died; she died at the age of 64 from cancer.
If its name sounds familiar to you, it might also be because it was used in the recent movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” There is no connection between her and the character in the film; I’m told Quentin Tarantino just liked the name.
Her friend Kim Fitzgerald Kelly wrote on Capucci’s Facebook page on March 30, It is with deep sadness that I share the passing of Francesca Cappucci. As those of you on this page know, Francesca was a force of nature, a source of true joy, a devoted mother to her sons Ian and Will, and a huge music lover.
Francesca’s name was a melody itself and it played on Los Angeles radio and television stations for decades from the early 80s. A celebration of life, love and music is currently being planned and details will be announced. Until then, whenever you hear a Foo Fighters or Crowded House song, let it remind you of this beautiful icon.
You can read the tributes on this same page: facebook.com/francesca.cappucci
Advertising breaks
For years, I felt it was a huge mistake for stations to play large blocks of music without commercials. I’m referring to the sometimes longer hour or two of nothing but music. The problem, of course, is that this moves ads that should run to other times and lengthens ad breaks during those times, while making each ad less valuable to the advertiser.
Seems like a lose-lose to me, the station earns less per ad because it’s worth less as a longer block than it otherwise would be, the advertiser loses potential exposure due to listener disconnect and listeners have to endure up to 10 minutes of commercials when breaks arrive.
But I recently found out why they do this, thanks to an industry expert. It seems stations sell ads based on a DJ’s entire shift. For example, maybe 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While the station can attract a ton of listeners by airing no commercials for the first two hours, it doesn’t care what happens during the rest of the show. The station can still sell the ad based on the average rating across all four hours.
No wonder the radio suffers
nothing is sacred
Ford has announced that it is removing AM radio reception from not only future electric vehicles, but future gasoline-powered vehicles as well. Following this news, General Motors announced that it was removing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its future electric vehicles.
The reason? GM wants subscription revenue from the dashboard.
I don’t know about you, but I love CarPlay. I won’t buy a car without it. Seems like a bad idea to me. What are your thoughts? More on that next week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2023/04/10/radio-remembering-dj-tv-reporter-and-actress-francesca-cappucci
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Salukis drops Game Two against the Purple Aces
- Donald Trump loses Republican support after indictment
- Barton Fink Oscar nominee Michael Lerner dies at 81 | Culture & Leisure
- Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan calls for investigation into plaintiff’s death in his assassination case
- Tyler Perry, Tom Kirdahy and more to be honored at 2023 Community Entertainment Fund Gala
- Soccer Notebook: Spring Training Summary
- By flattering Macron, Xi Jinping sought to exploit the dissensions between Westerners
- Who are Donald Trump’s favorite UFC fighters?
- Remembering DJ, TV journalist and actress Francesca Cappucci – Daily News
- Aztecs Prep for Back-to-Back Games vs. UCSD
- Imran Khan laments overthrow of government and missed opportunity to acquire cheap Russian crude oil like India
- Monday, April 10, 2023: Daily Shipping to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage Deals + Entertainment