First quarter analysis: an abyssal period for Bollywood, except for a few sparks

Bollywood first quarter 2023



The first quarter of 2023 is over and while accountants settle their share of tax returns, we’re here to take a look back at the Hindi (Bollywood) film industry and how things went.

It’s no secret that the biggest story of the first three months of 2023 continues to be Pathaan’s gargantuan box office collection and the return of superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. And it’s also almost equally disturbing that there’s hardly any other film that even made a marginal profit on its budget and marketing costs, let alone being a blockbuster.

The majority of the “bigger” films failed, and only a few managed to show promising signs. This piece examines the performance of the first quarter while forecasting what things will look like in the next –

Featured Video

The January Blast



Unsurprisingly, January through Republic Day didn’t see movies come and go like other months. Only the Kuttey cast-led set saw a theatrical release and it miserably continued to collect only 4.65 crore. The other two notable films were Chhatriwali and Mission Majnu, but both opted for a digital release. Then came the juggernaut in the form of Pathaan. The return of Shah Rukh Khan, a sleek and stylish mega actioner. Pathaan continued to do exactly what was expected of him – breaking records every day possible. With 543 crores in India and 1050 crores (approx) worldwide, Pathaan continues to be the one point of salvation that the Hindi film industry needed.

February shock



The shortest month of the year did not take advantage of the unfolding Pathaan wave. It was expected that small films like Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat and Faraaz would not do well at the box office, but what was not expected, to have an entirely disastrous run where both films were picked up 25,000,000 And 35,000,000 respectively during their lifetime. The only glimmer of hope for everyone was the great Kartik Aaryan-directed film, Shehzada. However, the film underperformed to the shock of many. A last minute change in its release date and mixed reviews did not work in the film’s favor and it was picked up. 32.20 crores. Little did we know that the biggest shocker wasn’t going to happen until next week when another big-time movie, Selfiee, arrived. However, with just 2.55 crore day 1 and a life of 16.85 croresSelfiee turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in recent history.

sweet march



It looked like nothing was right and even thought hopes were pinned, but it was the idea to be cautiously optimistic with one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar. To everyone’s relief, TJMM not only received mostly rave reviews, but also opened well. Day 1 of the timed film 15.73 crores and the trend continued to move forward decently. At the end of week 1, he was not far from entering the 100 crore club and he did. TJMM’s Lifetime Collection being 141.52 crores isn’t nearly as big as it should have been, but being a post-movie pandemic, it’s encouraging and mildly satisfying. Other smaller movies like Zwigato, Bheed, and InCar didn’t get quite remarkable numbers, with the exception of Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, which saw a pretty decent collection of 19.67 crores. And then the month ended with Bholaa which was once again supposed to harvest in great numbers and although there were a few days in its run which were good, the overall collection of Bholaa which was 62.21 crores*turned out to be rather shocking.

To recap, Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar – together have gone on to have a collective total of nearly 700 crores while a barrage of rest of the films have barely raked in just over 100 crores – and it continues to be a huge concern for Bollywood.

Look forward

What makes things even worse in terms of normal trading forecasts, analysis and discussion is that things don’t look better for the industry over the next two months as well. The likes of Gumraah have already been abysmal and there’s no big release coming this week until Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan arrives on April 21, 2023. The mega movie continues to get mixed buzz before its release where the songs and previews were met with trolls and critics, but it’s still a project led by Salman Khan, the same Salman Khan who is also set to make an appearance on Pathaan. May looks even worse where, for now, no major movies are due out within the month. It looks like the second quarter might have to rely on June. A month of June that has four hugely important movies coming out – Jawan, Adipurush, Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is said that Jawan might see a postponement of his release date, but even then the other three will have a lot of hope on them to make this quarter worthy.