



TV Newsmakers Today: BB 16’s Soundarya Sharma signs two Bollywood films, Asim and Umar Riaz travel to Makkah for Umrah And just like that, it’s time for another round of Newsmakers TV! Many TV stars have caught our attention with their clicks, clips and claims. While Bigg Boss fame Soundarya Sharam shared hints about his upcoming plans, Asim and Umar Riaz were pictured heading to Mecca. Keep scrolling to learn more about your favorite TV stars! Asim and Umar Riaz opt for Umrah Bigg Boss’ famous brothers, Asim Riaz and Umar Riaz, were recently spotted at the airport on their way to Makkah for Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. Dressed in white, the duo were all smiles as they greeted the dads. Just a few days ago, Asim had traveled to Makkah with his friend Aly Goni. The untimely death of Ali Baba star Tunisha Sharma on December 24 continues to shock the nation. After her death, her co-star and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested for complicity in suicide. Currently out on bail, latest reports suggest that Sheezan’s petition to vacate the FIR filed against him by Tunisha’s mother has been scheduled for April 11, 2023. Sheezan’s attorney, Shailendra Mishra, said he felt confident about his preparation as his client is innocent. Adopted elephant named after Country Anupama character Famous Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly recently shared some pretty exciting news with her fans! Revealing that her friend adopted an elephant in Kenya, the actress added that the animal was named Mayan, a character from Rupali’s popular TV show. Sharing her excitement over the news, the actress said: “I have always said that I have the spirit of a tiger, the soul of an elephant and that I am as faithful as a dog.” Bigg Boss 16 Soundarya Sharma signs two Bollywood films Looks like after her appearance on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma is reserved and busy! Not only has she signed on to two B-town films, but the actress is also working on a special overseas project. “I have signed two big Bollywood films, they will be announced next week. God is very kind. At this time I cannot share details, I will wait for them to come directly from the directors and I will speak when the time will come.” the TV star shared a chat with ETimes. She further added, “I’m training for MMA for something special overseas. I’m very happy about it. It’s a lot of work and I love it.”

