Priyanka Chopra’s statement on Bollywood was the truth everyone is aware of: Onir | Bollywood

Filmmaker Onir said Priyanka Chopra’s recent statements about how Bollywood works is a truth that everyone is aware of. He added that discussions about it surface from time to time, but soon the world returns to previous ways. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Fun Photos From Malti’s First Easter Celebration) Onir talks about Priyanka Chopra’s recent statements about being cornered in Bollywood.

Sharing a response to a recent article about Priyanka’s statements, Onir said in a series of tweets on Monday, “A truth that everyone is aware of from time to time, talk surfaces, then the world returns to the same practices and to most of the media that criticizes being busy being paparazzi for child stars and the media refusing to talk to foreign newcomers.While the successful ones are shrewdly appropriated by the same people who created these walls and the rest continue to trying to break down the wall with studios/platforms/financiers on how to become ‘viable’.”

In an interview with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka said that some people pushed her into a corner, and it ultimately led to her exit from Bollywood. Without taking names, she spoke of being .

Priyanka said she was looking for a way out of Bollywood when she was approached to pursue a music career in the United States. was also looking for a way out of Bollywood. Priyanka added that she was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t cast me, I had a hard time with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break.

Later, she said she only talks about it now because she has now made peace with her past. Speaking at the launch of her Prime Video Citadel series, the actress added that she’s moved on a long time ago and her confidence is now enough to talk about it.