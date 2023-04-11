Bollywood’s misogynist Salman Khan says OTT content is vulgar





Bollywood mafias don’t want OTT are probably jealous of OTT’s success. Although many popular actors have joined the OTT movement, Salman Khan prefers to stay away and is happily dating co-stars half his age on the big screen. He probably understands that he is totally unsuitable when it comes to the craftsmanship of the brilliant performers of the digital platform. He said all the vulgarity, nudity, galali galauj should stop. Well, we smell something burning. One of Bollywood’s most misogynistic actors, who doesn’t know how to treat women right, said: You’ve done it all by having sex, kissing and exposing yourself in scenes. And when you enter your building, your guard has also been watching your work. I don’t think it’s fair for security reasons. We don’t need to do that. You don’t need to cross the border. We live in India. It was too much before, finally, that he was slowed down. Now people have started working on a lot of good and decent content. Salman Khan should understand that for a typical Bollywood movie, you really don’t need to know how to act. In his recent press interview at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the 57-year-old also opined that OTT content should be censored. It’s fun to hear Salman Khan lecture on what to watch and what should be censored. He pointed out that the content is now readily available on the phone and therefore should be checked. The actor further asked the media if they would like a 15-16 year old child or girl to watch abusive or vulgar content on the phone. During the press conference, Salman Khan mentioned how people who didn’t have a lot of work in the film industry got it in the TV industry. He further added that those who cannot find work in the TV industry are now getting it on OTT. He also mentioned that some people think OTT is cooler than TV and he disagrees with that. Salman Khan added that there should be censorship of content. He said, I think the first to start this was Ram Gopal Varma, one of the first to do this stuff on OTT. After that people started watching it and I just think I don’t believe in that kind of content. I mean I’ve been here since 1989 and I’ve never done this stuff so I just think there should be a censor on OTT and all this vulgarity, nudity, galali galoch (abusive words) should stop. We assume that Salman Khan does not feel safe. Netizens also got the impression that this was a case of the pot calling the black kettle. (With additional contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/look-whos-talking-salman-khan-says-ott-content-is-vulgar-gaali-galauj-should-stop-bollywoods-misogynistic-man-12432662.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

