How Aankhen Made Bollywood Stupid





The polarizing hit comedy turns 30 Govinda (left) with Chunky Pandey at Aankhen. By: Asjad Nazir THIS week marks three decades of something quite remarkable in Bollywood that is still hard to fathom. This phenomenon also started a trend in Hindi cinema that has deeply divided audiences ever since. It all started with a slapstick comedy Aankhen released without expectations on 9 April 1993 and becoming the highest grossing Hindi film of that year. The Absolute Stink massively outperformed cult classics released the same year, including Shah Rukh Khans star films Darr And Baazigar. Other iconic films he improved in 1993 include Khalnayak and a multi-award winning romantic comedy-drama Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Keas well as a mega budget movie Rani de Roop, King of Choranwhich was headlined by the two biggest stars of the time, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. Even the greatest minds haven’t been able to figure out how a terrible movie that didn’t make sense, headlined by Govinda about a career slump, and a struggling Chunky Pandey achieved the resounding success it has do. Apart from the hit song O Lal Dupattewali and a few funny scenes, there was really nothing to suggest he would become so popular. He had borrowed heavily from several far better films and pioneered the Leave Your Brain At Home comedy genre that would entertain some Bollywood fans and annoy others. Director David Dhawan and writer Anees Bazmee would be at the forefront of these slapstick comedy films fueled by over-the-top, mind-numbing stories that made no sense. Aankhen reinvigorated Govinda’s career and made him the comedy king of the 1990s with similar films, many of which were directed by Dhawan. (Unfortunately, for Chunky Pandey, Aankhen benefited everyone involved except him and his career as a leading man quickly faded). The comedy would spawn successful franchises like the Golmaal And full house movies, while turning other poorly written movies that didn’t make sense into box office thrills. But most movies in the genre flopped at the box office, including the recent Christmas disaster. Circuswho love Aankhen was based on an erroneous premise of identity. So in many ways it arguably did more damage to Hindi cinema in the long run. While some sections of the public who greatly enjoyed these types of comedic films may look back fondly and want to celebrate Aankhen Turning 30 this week, film purists can blame him for infecting Bollywood with a nonsensical genre that continues to go viral like it does today. These nonsensical films arguably gave rise to bad writing in Bollywood, which spread to other genres. For me, Aankhen is a blight on the Bollywood landscape and can be directly blamed for torturing the brains of many, including my own, with similar films it inspired, fueled by stupid and nonsensical stories. Despite some mildly entertaining scenes, Aankhen still unable to sit down. 30 years later. I still don’t understand how it became Bollywood’s biggest hit in 1993 and why it has over 115 million views on YouTube. But it became a historic film for many, and not always for the right reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/how-aankhen-made-bollywood-mindless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related