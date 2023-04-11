How Manish Malhotra redefined Bollywood style one thread at a time





Although style choices are deeply rooted in individual scripts, a few key personal inspirations consistently tie Malhotra’s work together. “I have always shared a deep love for colors and for silhouettes that make a statement while being deeply rooted in the intricacies of our cultural heritage,” he said.teen vogue. This heritage he talks about has always played an important role in his design philosophy. “When you have such a rich cultural heritage, the depth of diversity, and the finest forms of arts and crafts in the world that this diversity has spawned, there is nowhere else to look for the inspiration.” Handwork and regional embroidery styles often appear in Malhotra’s couture collections, leading to a greater heritage revival in South Asian fashion. Most notable is his use ofchikankari a traditionalembroidery styleoriginating in the city of Lucknow, in northern India, characterized by a set of sewing techniques to create floral patterns on cotton fabrics. Malhotra launched her chikankari couture collection, titled “Mijwan,”in 2010 after working with local designers in the style’s home state of Uttar Pradesh to revive the craft across India while trying to modernize its appeal. “Revolutionizing these age-old traditional crafts has been a tremendous pleasure, especially working with craftsmen and craftsmen from across the country who all bring something new to the table. (“Mijwan” recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and new pieces have found their way far beyond India, with the likes ofJennifer Annistonseen sporting a traditional white outfit from the collection.) SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) Whether seeking to dress a generation or advance India’s textile history, Manish Malhotra understands that protecting heritage art cannot come at the expense of evolution. “Although I am a strong advocate for the preservation of culture and although I am deeply rooted in our customs and traditions, I believe that fashion is constantly changing. There is a gray area you have to find between incorporating this what you love and what inspires you in what the world is moving forward,” he explains. This progression is clearly seen in the designer’s new couture collection, “Broadcast“, he saysteen voguewas to bend the rules. “It’s the line that incorporates the rebellious fundamentals of the younger generations that are dictating the future of fashion,” he says. “Once in a while, when you want to lay back on fashionable outfits and unleash a wilder side, there’s Diffuse, with show-stopping colors, curious prints, textural clashes and gender-neutral silhouettes. ” This audacious vision was perfectly embodied in arecent campaignwith the cast of NetflixClassIndian adaptation of soapy spanish teen dramalight.

