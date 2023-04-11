Priyanka Chopra’s statements exposing the dark side of Bollywood backed by director Onir, says “…the world is going back to the same practices”





Priyanka Chopra recently sparked an insider vs. outsider debate in Bollywood and while it annoyed some, others appreciated her honesty. Now, filmmaker Onir has also commented on PC’s claims where she said she was targeted and cornered in Bollywood. Onir took to Twitter and expressed his views on the insider versus outsider debate. He also explained how this is a common thing in the Hindi film industry and has been normalized to an extent that one cannot imagine. In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra said that some people tried to corner her in Bollywood, and that’s when she came out and dug out career opportunities in Hollywood. This has sparked outrage in the industry with rumors that PC has upset some big names and she could be ousted from her next Jee Le Zara project. Today, filmmaker Onir took to Twitter to validate Priyanka Chopra’s hard-hitting claims about Bollywood’s dark side. The director wrote, “A truth that everyone is aware of from time to time, the talk surfaces, then the world goes back to the same practices, and a lot of the media that criticizes being paparazzi for child stars and the media refusing to speak to “stranger” newcomers. While the successful ones are smartly appropriated by the same people who created those walls and the others keep trying to break down the wall with studios/platforms/financiers on how to become “viable”. During the launch of the trailer for her next series, Priyanka Chopra confessed that she explained how she was ousted now because she no longer felt threatened and was now comfortable in it. talk. She said, I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t cast me, I had a hard time with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, no desire for films that I didn’t want but I would need to hit on certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked so long at the time that I didn’t feel like doing it. Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Hero: Love Story of A Spy. Reacting to her statement, Kangana Ranaut fired at Bollywood which she says mistreats foreigners and ousted talent like Barfi’s actress. A truth that everyone is aware of from time to time, the talk surfaces and then the world reverts to the same practices and much of the media criticizing being paparazzi for child stars and the media refusing to speak to foreign newcomers. While those who succeed https://t.co/vjtoB9Pm9z — iamOnir (@iamOnir) April 10, 2023 Split screen Kangana and PC in Madhur Bhandarkars Fashion. Filmmaker Onir revealed the dark side of Bollywood by validating the statements of PCs. Onir made his Bollywood directorial debut with I Am and won a national award for the same. For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Released! Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde Starrer are a face-breaking, neck-bending masala artist with must-see Seeti-Maar dialogue Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/priyanka-chopras-statements-exposing-the-dark-side-of-bollywood-backed-by-director-onir-says-the-world-goes-back-to-same-practices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related