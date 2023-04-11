Onir tweets Bollywood ‘truth’ after Priyanka Chopra’s comment about being stuck in the industry





The argument, however necessary, is always in a loop. Filmmaker Onir thinks the film industry’s toxic culture and treatment of those who don’t belong to film families is a universal truth that everyone is aware of – but nothing really changes in that regard.

Actress Priyanka Chopra had spoken of moving to the United States because she felt “cornered” in Bollywood. His comments had sparked a rhetoric on social media regarding the functioning of the Hindi film industry, its internal politics and its gatekeeper attitude. Onir said Priyanka’s comments about how the film industry works were true and offered insight into how those in power work, who “create” walls for others. “A truth that everyone is aware of from time to time, the discourse surfaces and then the world reverts to the same practices and much of the media criticizing being paparazzi for child stars and the media refusing to talk to foreign newcomers. While the successful ones are smartly appropriated by the same people who created these walls and the others keep trying to break down the wall with studios/platforms/financiers on how to become ‘viable’,” the filmmaker tweeted. . A truth that everyone is aware of from time to time, the talk surfaces and then the world reverts to the same practices and much of the media criticizing being paparazzi for child stars and the media refusing to speak to foreign newcomers. While those who succeed https://t.co/vjtoB9Pm9z iamOnir (@iamOnir) April 10, 2023 Speaking to Dax Shepherd on her Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka Chopra, without taking any names, said she faced opposition in the Hindi film industry as people stopped casting her in films, forcing her finally to go to the West. “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t cast me, I struggled with people, I’m not good at playing this game , so I was a bit tired of politics and said I needed a break. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, no craving movies i didn’t want but i would need to hit up some clubs and cliques of people it would require crawling and i had worked a long time by then i didn’t feel like doing it, had- she stated in the interview. Several people from the industry lent their support to Priyanka and shared their experiences, including actor Kangana Ranaut, editor-writer Apurva Asrani, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and musician Amaal Mallik.

