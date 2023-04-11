Kim Kardashian joins the cast of American Horror Story season 12 – The Hollywood Reporter





Kim Kardashian joins the Ryan Murphy Repertory Company. The reality star, entrepreneur, podcaster and pop culture icon has just signed on to star in FX’s upcoming 12th season american horror story, in a role specially written with her in mind. She joins the return AHS Murphy star and serial collaborator Emma Roberts in the outing – which, in a first for the show, will be written and pitched by a single writer, Halley Feiffer. “Kim is one of the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are delighted to welcome him to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to THR. “Emma and I are thrilled to be collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer wrote a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we’ve ever done. Murphy and Kardashian are friends, and the prolific TV producer and filmmaker was reportedly impressed with her well-received hosting gig in 2021 on saturday night live. They started talking last summer about creating a one-off role for his scripted TV debut. Details about Kardashian and Roberts’ roles are being kept under wraps, though writing was on the wall about Kardashian’s involvement this morning with a encrypted instagram post by his account – the eighth most followed in the world. Unlike previous versions of AHS, however, there is at least something to go on. For the first time in the anthology’s history, it delves into the source material. The season is called Delicate and is based, at least in part, on Danielle Valentine’s forthcoming novel delicate condition. Released in August from Sourcebooks Landmark, the novel is described as a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to ensure her pregnancy never happens. A cover by author Andrea Bartz describes delicate condition as “the feminist update of Rosemary’s baby we all needed. Although Kardashian has performed before, this will be her most high-profile effort yet. And the A-list stunt cast isn’t exactly outside the AHS wheelhouse. The series has been a revolving door of marquee names ever since it tapped Jessica Lange in the first season, the famed cast of Lady Gaga, whose acting credits were then only her own elaborate music videos, in season five – paving the way for his successful film career. The move also sees Kardashian double down on her relationship with Disney, where she and her family have launched a reality show. The Kardashians to Hulu just a year ago. The streamer is also the de facto digital home of fellow Disney Property FX’s programming slate. Roberts, part of AHS‘rotating cast since the 2013 entry Conventalso appeared in the monster show, Worship, Apocalypse And 1984 entries. She returns to the franchise after a four-year hiatus. Feiffer takes on the showrunning tasks, having previously written about Dear Edward, Roar, Joke and Murphy series Impeachment: A History of American Crime. The new season of AHS, produced by Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall and Scott Robertson, is set to begin filming in New York City later in April. A summer premiere is planned, Murphy and FX should announce an exact date in June. american horror story is one of the oldest and most successful properties in Ryan Murphy Productions’ extensive television portfolio, having received over 100 Emmy nominations and garnering 13 wins to date.

