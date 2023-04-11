Entertainment
Cary Elwes also thinks Tom Cruise saved Hollywood
Tom Cruise has long been recognized as an era-defining movie star, but it wasn’t until the COVID era that he evolved into the Protector of Cinema. He tried to throw Christopher Nolan a bone seeing publicly Principle in theatres. His categorical insistence on Top Gun: Maverick have a strict theatrical release Steven Spielberg to declare that he saved Hollywood’s ass and [might] saved theatrical distribution. Now Warner Bros. even call him for limit the damage by promoting the flash. Across the entertainment industry, stars are sing the praises of cruises.
Summer 2022 winners and losers
Count co-star Cary Elwes among them. Elwes first appeared alongside Cruise over 30 years ago in thunder daysand will share the screen with him again in Mission: impossible to reckon, part one. Tom is someone I admire a lot, says Elwes The Independent. I’m sure I speak for many when I say he saved our industry. We have to recognize it. He thought Top Gun: Maverick that you had to see in the cinemas, that the public was there and that they wanted to go back and that he was right and that the cinema chains remained open because of him. He saved our industry. About how many people can you say that? Not a lot. He’s the last big movie star.
No one can argue with the power Cruise wields in Hollywood, though some might say he’s not the only one who saved the industry. Jamie Lee Curtis, for example, would like to throw his hat in the ring. She underline on The Late Late Show with James Corden that my movies made $2.5 billion at the box office and that Tom Cruise is not the only the one who saved show business. (Curtis COVID-era projects include halloween kills And Halloween endswho succeeded quite well the box office but also streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Everything everywhere all at oncefor which Curtis won an Oscar, was of course a smashing success at the box office, especially for an independent.)
Regardless of who exactly the real movie savior is, Cruise has the added distinction of being the exact same guy he was when they were filming. thunder days in 1990, according to Elwes. He is extraordinary. He is remarkable. The stunts he does literally defy death, princess bride the alum springs up. You hold your breath watching them and he finds them hysterically funny. It’s just what he likes to do.
