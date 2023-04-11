Entertainment
Hollywood makes the same lame movies over and over
Over the past few weeks, Hollywood has announced major new project after major new project.
The thing is, they’re all old.
It is said that Warner Bros. is set to close a deal for a seven-season TV series adaptation of the Harry Potter books just 11 years after completing a massively popular eight-film adaptation of those same novels, which many people are still watching.
disney is plan a live-action version from his musical cartoon Moana, which hit theaters in 2016 and is best known for its suddenly menacing song title How Far Ill Go. It will feature famed Disney Princess Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
And in a galaxy, far, far away, Daisy Ridley returns to play boring Rey in another Star Wars film, though we’ve been told emphatically that the Skywalker saga was over in 2019.
Hollywood suffers from a disease much more insidious than a simple sequel. And its symptoms are much worse than those of Nostalgiavirus. Hollywood is bedridden and incapacitated with Nothing-new-monia.
In short, the industry is out of ideas.
Audiences are stuck watching the same things, only worse than before, over and over and over again. Welcome to the age of intellectual property, in which a handful of prominent entities are greedily recycled, plundered and undermined until we begin to resent their very existence.
In June, Disney and Lucasfilm will bring the masses a fifth unreasonable Indiana Jones movie with the video game title “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate,” starring 80-year-old Harrison Ford.
2008’s final entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, has an audience rating of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, likely because it featured Indy absurdly surviving a nuclear explosion while hiding in a refrigerator.
We do not care? Here is another.
And next month, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 32?!?!? Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in 15 years. Instead of non-printing expletives, all I’ll say is Groot!
From a business perspective, sad movie studios not being able to leave their sexy exes makes sense.
They’re battling losses from pandemic shutdowns and senseless overinvestment in unprofitable streaming products has led to layoffs and restructuring so they’re back to happier times when they had huge successes and basically repeat these hoping for the same result. And sometimes it works.
However, there are signs that the audience is bored of the endless rehearsals.
For example, the last MCU film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, received poor reviews and performed poorly at the box office.
More and more, it looks like regular worldwide revenue of $1 billion is getting out of reach for Marvel unless the title starts with Spider-Man. Even Black Panther: Wakanda Forever falls short of expectations last year to $859 million.
Disney and Pixars attempted 2022 Toy Story spin-off Lightyear was a huge flop.
And the attempt by Warner Bros. to drag out the so-called “Working World the Fantastic Beasts” Harry Potter series was such a disaster that the last two films were scrapped before the story was even finished. It’s like ending a TV series without the finale.
Speaking of television, the small screen has, for years now, usurped the cultural and artistic dominance of movies largely (with a few examples) by embracing exciting and original discoveries.
Netflix’s Stranger Things and Squid Game and HBO’s Succession and The White Lotus aren’t based on a 1990s comic book or blockbuster, but nonetheless get viewers talking and generating subscriptions. They are smart and striking.
What should I watch next? is such a common question among people looking for adventurous, thought-provoking and relevant new TV shows that The Posts’ sister site, decision makerwas designed to help them answer them.
Meanwhile, what is the big revolutionary idea of cinema to attract consumers? A live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Talk under the sea.
