Hollywood Bowl first-half revenue up, confident about full-year outlook





By Joe Hoppe Hollywood Bowl Group PLC said on Tuesday its first-half revenue grew 11% year-on-year and it was confident in its outlook for the full fiscal year 2023. The British bowling operator said it expected to report revenue for the six months to March 31 which reached £111.1 million ($137.6 million) from £100.2 million l ‘last year. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased by 3.5% and the company reported revenue of £12.3 million from its Canadian operations. It had acquired three new businesses in Canada in February, building on the progress made by Splitsville, its first Canadian acquisition in May last year. The company said it was confident about its full-year outlook based on its strong first half and the attractiveness of its offering, but said it remained mindful of the economic backdrop. “We are excited about the significant growth opportunities ahead – our highly cash-generating business model and insulation against cost of goods and energy inflationary pressures positions us well to continue to grow and invest in our portfolio, both in the UK and Canada,” said chief executive Stephen Burns. The Hollywood Bowl plans to release its first-half results on May 30. Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

