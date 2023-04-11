“Sign, sign, everywhere a sign” pointing to Tesla at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

They were a staple of the American rock scene in the 80s and 90s, but Tesla is still going strong, having just played his very first Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame.

This Friday evening, the band travels to play a sold-out concert at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Charles Town, West Virginia, just across the border for our listeners in Maryland and Virginia.

“We’re in a cool position with the band’s legacy,” guitarist Dave Rude told WTOP. “We’ve got a lot of records and songs that people are asking to hear, so we’re always doing the hits and some live fan favorites that everyone’s been waiting for…we also like to keep it interesting.” We have a lot of diehards coming to a lot of gigs, so we’ll be adding some deep stuff, new songs, old songs we haven’t done in a long time, covers just to spice it up.

The band formed in Sacramento, California in 1981 under the original name City Kidd with a lineup consisting of vocalist Jeff Keith, guitarist Frank Hannon, bassist Brian Wheat, guitarist Tommy Skeoch and drummer Troy Luccketta.

Signed to Geffen Records, the band changed their name to Tesla and released their debut album, “Mechanical Resonance, featuring the hit singles Modern Day Cowboy and Little Suzi.

“These songs are great to play live,” Rude said. “Hearing that electricity when people hear their favorite Tesla song, it’s always really exciting… in 2016 we did a live recording of ‘Mechanical Resonance’ in its entirety, so we went through and learned all the old tracks from the album. It was fun to do a newer take on those classics.

In 1989, Tesla’s second album Great Radio Controversy went double platinum, including the songs Heavens Trail and Love Song.

“There’s a fair amount of songs that I think we’d get out of town if we weren’t playing every gig, so ‘Love Song’, all of that stuff, we absolutely have to do,” Rude said. “A fun song on ‘Great Radio’ that we learned for Vegas was ‘Lady Luck.’ We’ve done that a lot since Vegas and that one is really fun to do live because it’s an album track it wasn’t a huge hit but all the fans know and love it and we haven’t done it in eternity.

In 1990, the band released their live album Five Man Acoustical Jam,” which featured the badass cover of “Signs” by the Five-Man Electrical Band, first released in 1971.

“‘Signs’ wasn’t a big departure in terms of the arrangement, but the fact that it was Jeff singing and had a lot more hard-rock energy, even being acoustic, that made it unique. “, Rude said. “Honestly, I don’t think most people know that ‘Signs’ is a cover…it’s so band-related…as soon as Frank comes out first [hums a few notes], people are losing their minds. This one gets one of, if not the biggest, reactions of the night.

In 1991, the band released another platinum album ‘Psychotic Supper’, which was actually the band’s highest charting position on the US Albums Chart, including the hit song ‘Edison’s Medicine’.

“Man, ‘Psychotic’ is still my favorite Tesla record, hands down,” Rude said. “I think every song on this record is a classic. Everything, the production, the performance, it was really a band at its peak. It was just magical. “What You Give” is one of my favorite songs of all time. It’s up there with the Beatles and Zeppelin for me… that first opening guitar line, the acoustic, is so strange and so unique, it really resonates with me.

After “Bust a Nut” (1994) and “Into the Now” (2004), Rude joined the band in 2006, just in time for “Real to Reel” (2007) and “Forever More” (2008), a dream that became true after a lifetime of Tesla fandom.

“I grew up listening to Tesla,” Rude said. “I got the ‘Five Man Acoustical Jam’ record when I was in seventh grade and I had it on a cassette tape, I didn’t have a CD player yet, and I literally took it to wherever the the writing was gone and it was like a white piece of plastic with music in it and i’ve followed the band ever since…it was my gateway drug to Tesla…it was all really random when Frank Hannon found me on MySpace in 2006.”

Since then, the band have released new albums every few years, including ‘Twisted Wires & The Acoustic Sessions’ (2011), ‘Simplicity’ (2014) and ‘Shock’ (2019), co-written and produced by Phil Collen by Def Leppard.

“Just working with such a great musician and song maker, I think it really upped our game just by writing the songs before we even started recording and then dedicating all the extra time to making a really good record. produced and having it so big sonically, it’s a very fond memory for me and I really like this record,” Rude said.

Fortunately, the group avoided copyright battles with Elon Musk, founder of electric car company Tesla, both named after Thomas Edison’s rival, inventor Nikola Tesla.

“I had just joined the group when the car company started to explode,” Rude said. “There was kind of like, hmm, is there any legal stuff here? But I think everything was fine. If it was another group it would be different, but it’s such a different field of activity, so there’s no problem. It’s pretty cool. Elon [Musk] knows us. There’s a photo of him wearing an old-school Tesla t-shirt on a red carpet, pointing at his shirt.

Could Rude’s Electric Guitar Take Musk’s Electric Car?

“Ooh yeah, can we plug it into the car? Can we power a Marshall amp with a Tesla battery?

