NCIS: Kurt Yaeger becomes the first actor to play different roles on the 4

When “NCIS: Hawai’i” airs tonight, it will quietly make some franchise history – via guest star Kurt Yaeger. The episode will complete Yaeger’s full sweep of all four “NCIS” editions, which would be the first time an actor has appeared on each version (“NCIS”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “NCIS: New Orleans” and ” NCIS: Hawai’i”) in completely different roles.

“Given how long these franchises have been around, there will inevitably be crossovers with actors,” said Claudia Lyon, executive vice president of talent and casting at CBS. “We don’t have statistics on how often this happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised. There are many actors who do one or two. But what makes Kurt unique is that he’s done all four.

But here’s what’s also noteworthy: Yaeger is a disabled actor/writer, having lost part of his left leg in a motorcycle accident in 2006. And he uses his notoriety as an actor and writer – including this record” NCIS” – to help advocate for opportunities for other artists with disabilities as well.

This includes the notion that actors with disabilities should not just play characters with disabilities. On Monday’s episode of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” he plays MSgt. Strand, the father of Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), in flashbacks. “The character in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ has nothing to do with disabilities,” Yaeger noted. “It’s starting to change where people are like, ‘well, you can play any character.’ I’ve always been able to play any character, 95% of acting is from the chest up!

Yaeger first appeared in the franchise on “NCIS” in 2014 as a former Marine Sgt. Freddie Linn, who lost the use of his legs when a shattered body armor plate hit his spinal cord, but then started a successful skydiving business. In the episode, he helps federal investigators find the source of faulty body armor sent to troops overseas. In 2019, he starred in “NCIS: New Orleans” as Kevin Simms, a law enforcement officer “struggling with a life-altering injury.”

“We had the second-most cast members with disabilities in a single episode of a TV show, and so it won a Media Access Award,” Yaeger said of that “NCIS: New Orleans” episode, which featured also featured Darryl “Chill” Mitchell.

But Yaeger’s most prominent appearance was in “NCIS: Los Angeles” in five episodes between 2016 and 2017, where he played a charming military vet and leg amputee named Sullivan. But later revealed to be the rogue CIA officer Ferris, seeking revenge against Kensi Blye.

“The characters were all completely different,” Yaeger said. “They had different vibes, different attributes, and different ways.”

Lyon said that there was no big plan to launch Yaeger in all four editions of “NCIS”, “it’s just kind of a perfect storm. A lot of things came into play. First of all, Kurt starts off with talent, he has that tenacity and perseverance that allows him to create opportunities for himself…and we have producers who love Kurt and were interested in working with him after seeing what he could do first, second or third time on a show. You also have casting directors who are really invested in Kurt. He’s a talent, so we want to support him. It’s pretty remarkable that he does all of them.

Yaeger commends Lyon for their work to expand opportunities for artists with disabilities, which has included a database for showrunners to find and hire talent. “I must point out that Claudia worked hard,” he said. “The responsibility stops with her and she does everything she can. She spearheads initiatives to bring young actors with disabilities into the system, compiles lists of people who write and act, and sends them to producers. Claudia opens doors in other divisions of the company.

Last year, Lyon helped launch a talent initiative for artists with disabilities to increase audition opportunities for artists with disabilities. “One of our main goals was first and foremost to create more opportunities for artists with disabilities,” she said. “But the end goal was to really normalize the consideration of performers with disabilities for all types of roles. Part of our initiative is that for every pilot we do, we will send out a list of artists with disabilities to audition for regular roles in those pilots.

“When I look at the casting, I think if we don’t cast the widest possible net, we’re not really doing our job,” she added. “Part of our job is to make sure that we broadcast authentically. We want to make sure everyone is invited to the party and everyone has the opportunity to read for a role that might be right for them. And I found that wasn’t happening for that community.

One of the early successes of this initiative can also be found in this week’s episode of “So Help Me Todd,” which aired April 13. In the episode, Andrew Duff plays an autistic character; Duff himself is an autistic performer who was submitted to the show through CBS’s Disability Database.

“As part of the initiative, we also held a series of workshops, and that’s how we met Andrew,” Lyon said. “We finally ended up suggesting him for this role.”

Yaeger said he feels encouraged by the growth in representation of artists with disabilities, but “there is still a long way to go. If you look at the numbers, it’s still not great. But I think there’s a realization now with people trying to figure out how to juggle that.

Yaeger said he appreciates the work done in casting by leaders like Lyon, but added that he needs to start with writers including characters with disabilities or expanding the idea of ​​accepting that someone with a disability can play a character who is not. specifically written as such.

“I’m not looking for charity,” he said. “I’m not looking for an opportunity because I’m disabled. I seek the opportunity to act, to act well, in any role. Usurping the societal idea of ​​what disabilities are and contributing to some truly amazing stories that just don’t exist on TV. Before ripping my leg out and breaking my back and everything else, I didn’t know anything about disabilities, like most able-bodied people. I thought it was only a sad existence, only misery, only incapacity. Afterwards, I realized how much I had gained from becoming disabled. I gained empathy. I gained understanding. I gained patience. I have gained intelligence. And it forced a change in my life that far exceeded any societal perception of what disabilities are.