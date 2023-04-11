Tickets on sale for the Juan de Fuca Festival

PORT ANGELES — Soul, rock’n’roll, swing, blues, ballet, flamenco, Shakespeare, psychedelic folk, classic hits, a street fair full of food and art: it’s the 30th anniversary of the Juan de Fuca Festival .

The full lineup has been revealed for the three-day celebration, which will take place on multiple stages in downtown Port Angeles from May 26-28.

“We are so proud to have entered our third decade. We are preparing for a festival to remember,” said Kyle LeMaire, executive director of the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts.

“We’re jumping into the ’90s vibe to celebrate our 1993 roots, so you should expect some ‘totally tube’ experiences this year. We’re asking every artist to include a ’90s cover in their set, and we will ask festival-goers to vote for their favourites.

The detailed performance schedule for Memorial Day weekend has been posted on JFFA.org.

It covers the Main Stage at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., as well as the adjacent Chamber Stage, the Masonic Temple at Seventh and Lincoln Streets, the Downtown Naval Elks Ballroom, and Outdoor Space on the grass near the Vern Burton entrance.

More information is available at the Juan de Fuca Foundation office at 360-457-5411 and contact@jffa.org.

“The festival is all about wandering around, seeing artists you may not have heard of before, and finding your next festival favorites,” LeMaire said.

“We have also invited many artists who have won us over at past festivals,” he added.

Among those debuting this year are swing-boogie-jazz band Blue Moon Marquee; world music duo Honey of the Heart; storyteller Kim Weitkamp; American folk rock band Goodnight, Texas; and Peninsula College talent show winner Hermit Mabon.

Returning artists include Rose’s Pawn Shop, The Sam Chase & the Untraditional, indie folk rocker Maiah Wynne, MarchFourth Marching Band, comedic juggler Henrik Bothe and dancers from Ballet Victoria.

Lee Oskar & Friends, the Stacy Jones Band, blueswoman Anni Piper and the Seattle Shakespeare Company also come to the festival, along with well-known local artists.

These include Joy in Mudville from Port Angeles, Abakis from Port Townsend, the Jean Lenke Rose Quintet from Sequim, Kozmopolis from Port Townsend and Black Diamond Junction, based in Clallam County.

The local contingent also includes the Port Angeles Symphony’s Valhalla Brass Quintet; the duo of Jory Noble and Morgan Bartholick; and the Blue Hole Iguanas, featuring former JFFA director Dan Maguire.

Passes on sale

Three-day passes to the Juan de Fuca Festival are on sale now, with deep discounts for students and young people. Free youth entry in the past covered children 12 and under, but this year the festival is free for those 17 and under.

Students ages 18-21 with ID can purchase a full festival pass for $50 while the general adult price is $100. All passes cover some 50 performances throughout the weekend.

Single-day tickets will be available May 1, based on remaining capacity after three-day passes are sold. One-day prices will be $30 for Friday, $55 for Saturday, and $50 for Sunday.

Admission is free to the festival’s street fair of around 60 artisan vendors and food trucks.

“New this year: we are adding kiosks for new artisans. These are part of a partnership with local retailer MOSS and the Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship,” LeMaire said. “This includes marketing and sales training for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“We are still accepting applications for our new Corporate Corner kiosks,” he added.

Outdoor revelry at this year’s Juan de Fuca Festival includes daily performances on the free Community Stage, morning yoga classes – also free – and children’s activities at the Community Tent.

As in previous years, a wine and beer garden will be opened.

All of this is happening outside the Vern Burton Community Center, LeMaire noted.

“We are a community that loves music and the rest of the arts,” he said.

“This festival has grown, but it’s still an event that’s free from the high ticket prices and intense crowds of others in the area,” added LeMaire.

“Our goal is to make the arts more accessible,” LeMaire said.





